Hey Screenwriters! SoCreate's CEO Wants to Pay Your Bills

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoCreate's Founder & CEO Justin Couto is on the hunt for one deserving screenwriter to win a chance at something few creatives ever get: three months of paid time off to write.

The "So, Write Your Bills Away" Sweepstakes will award $3,000 per month for three months to one writer to cover average monthly expenses for rent, utilities, car payments, groceries, etc. In exchange, the writer will be held accountable for finishing a 90-120-page script. The screenwriter will also provide brief blog or vlog check-ins weekly, so the writing community can follow along with the process.

"There are hundreds of screenwriting competitions, contests, and classes that promise to help launch a screenwriter's career," Couto said. "But daily, what screenwriters really need is time. It's incredible – they're working 2, 3, sometimes more jobs – just to juggle expenses and the slight chance that they'll get a call for a writing gig." Couto decided he wanted to make that journey a little easier for one passionate screenwriter who's working hard to live their dream. "Time is a luxury for creatives," he added.

To be considered, screenwriters only need to give their email address and a one-sentence answer explaining why they deserve the prize. Top 25 finalists will be required to submit a cover letter, letter of recommendation and screenwriting sample.

The sweepstakes opens June 14, 8 a.m. PST and closes July 12, 11:59 p.m. PST. The winner will be announced August 23 following the semifinalist round.

Entries must be submitted here.

SoCreate is funding the development of revolutionary cloud-based screenwriting software. The SoCreate Screenwriting Platform will make it fun and easy to turn anyone's amazing ideas into a TV or movie script. SoCreate has completed hundreds of hours of research, design, and development on the software and its elements. In 2019, SoCreate will launch beta trials to interested screenwriters who are tired of wrestling with frustrating, traditional screenwriting software, who want a single place to take their ideas from inspiration to completion, and who desire a software that will allow their creativity to flow in new, unbounded ways. We believe that with hard work and focus, we will become the primary service for writing dialogue-driven stories for stages and screens.

SOURCE SoCreate

Related Links

https://www.SoCreate.it

