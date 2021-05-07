HeyMama, in partnership with Lincoln, Launch the First Ever Motherhood on the Resume Campaign

HeyMama urges moms to put "motherhood" on their resume and leverage the ways parenting translates into the workforce. Tweet this

The campaign is supported by social media and industry influencers and thought leaders — including Rebecca Minkoff, Becky Karsh, the global head of people development at Uber, and Aya Kanai, Head of Content & Creator Partnerships at Pinterest — and highlighted by HeyMama's Motherhood on the Resume digital event, where participants will discuss how to add motherhood skills to a resume and ways to discuss and highlight those experiences during an interview, promotion conversation, or raise negotiation.

"Motherhood skills have been instrumental to my role at Stuart Weitzman where I became a Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Mama Officer at the same time," Behnaz Ghahramani, CMO at Stuart Weitzman, said. "At Stuart Weitzman, we believe in making bold moves and letting strength shine through. We are proud to be partnering with HeyMama on the Motherhood on the Resume movement because parenting is the ultimate bold move and parents make our families, communities, and organizations stronger and shine brighter."

While the pandemic and its economic impact pushed over 2 million women out of the workforce, inequities have long existed inside the workplace. A reported 40% of hiring managers don't hire women for fear they'll eventually have to offer them maternity leave. And given that moms make $.70 for every dollar fathers make,women are more likely to take time off or reduce their workload as a result of having children. In turn, those "gaps" in employment are also used against women, even though studies have found that women with children are actually more productive, not less, than their child-free counterparts.

