Heymarket's Support for Google's Business Messages Helps Companies Make Connections That Count

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Heymarket announced that its customers have access to Google's Business Messages. With Heymarket's integration with Google's Business Messages, Heymarket users will be among the first to receive customer messages sent through Google Search and Maps.

Heymarket, a cutting-edge customer messaging application, empowers both enterprises and small businesses to manage all of their customer messaging needs in a single, seamless interface. The platform offers cutting-edge features, including automations and third-party integrations, to streamline workflows and improve communications between businesses and their customers.

Heymarket's users can already receive messages from both native SMS apps and over-the-top messaging apps in a single shared inbox. Now, any messages that customers send from Google's Business Messages will arrive in the same inbox. This centralized inbox makes it easier for teams to reply to all incoming customer messages quickly.

"We're excited about Heymarket's support for Google's Business Messages," says Shruti Venugopal, Partner Development Manager at Google. "The integration empowers brands to provide a richer, more intuitive customer experience while centralizing all messaging communications in one place."

Companies can use Heymarket's Business Messages integration to answer customer queries sent directly from Google Search or Maps. Heymarket also supports Business Messages' ability to schedule customer appointments, offer product and service options, or route customers to a relevant team from right within the chat.

To start chats through Google's Business Messages, customers can tap a button to message through local search in Google Maps, organic search on Google, or, in the future, a Google widget on a company's website. Their messages arrive in a company's Heymarket shared inbox, where team members can quickly reply. Teams can also enrich Business Messages with cards that support configurable images, text, and buttons. These features help customers browse options and explore landing page links right from within their chats.

Google's Business Messages is now available for users and businesses worldwide. Heymarket's Google's Business Messages integration is also available today. Sign up for a demo or free trial at heymarket.com/google-business-messages.

About Heymarket

Heymarket was built to simplify secure messaging between businesses and their customers. Tried and tested by over 1,300 businesses, the Heymarket web and mobile apps are reliable, secure, and intuitive enough for immediate use by business teams.

