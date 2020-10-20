HFAP Joins ACHC

CARY, N.C., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic move, Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) and Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program (HFAP) are joining to form a single company with the programs, knowledge and resources to provide complete, quality accreditation and certification services to healthcare providers globally across the entire continuum of care. HFAP will operate as a brand within ACHC, and collectively the organization will be known as ACHC.

Effective October 19, 2020, the merger of ACHC and AAHHS, HFAP's parent company, which has been formally approved by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), drives innovation, streamlines services and creates new opportunities for existing customers and healthcare organizations of both previously separate, nonprofit organizations. It is the first time that two accrediting organizations with deeming authority from CMS have merged.

"The union between ACHC and HFAP makes perfect sense, from our reputable legacies and complementary cultures, to our shared dedication to providing unparalleled service to clients," said José Domingos, President and CEO of ACHC. "Together, the combined services of ACHC and HFAP open possibilities for healthcare providers, affording them more choices and greater ease in meeting the accreditation and certification needs of their organizations."

"HFAP is America's original healthcare accreditation program and, since its founding in 1945, has driven advancements in patient safety and quality of care through a collaborative, informative and peer-based approach to the accreditation experience," said Meg Gravesmill, CEO of AAHHS. "ACHC has a similar philosophy, and the expanded program choices, available resources and education opportunities under the merged company give our customers greater value and convenience in meeting their strategic business goals and broadening plans for the future."

Full Suite of Accreditation and Certification Offerings

The merger streamlines accreditation and certification services for healthcare providers with multiple survey needs. ACHC has CMS deeming authority for home health, hospice, renal dialysis, home infusion therapy, and DMEPOS. The newly expanded ACHC adds HFAP programs with CMS deeming authority for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and critical access hospitals.

Additional HFAP offerings—such as accreditation programs for ambulatory specialty care (office-based surgery), non-deemed accreditation and specialty certification for four levels of stroke care, laser and lithotripsy services, inpatient and outpatient joint replacement and wound care—will expand and complement the ACHC portfolio, which also includes programs for ambulatory care, behavioral health, pharmacy, private duty and sleep.

Seamless Transition for Existing Customers and Employees

This merger does not affect accreditation cycles for either ACHC or HFAP customers. Current accreditation and/or certification status, account managers and processes will not change. Furthermore, the merger does not require current HFAP customers to undergo an initial survey.

"Our merger brings existing HFAP customers additional opportunities to be awarded recognition of their programs and a broader range of education," said Gravesmill. "As importantly, customers will continue to enjoy the highest level of personalized service and quality they have trusted for decades."

ACHC staff remain in Cary, N.C., outside Raleigh. HFAP staff are based either in Chicago or Cary.

"We continue to add programs to our portfolio of services, offering clients in hospital, ambulatory surgery center and clinical laboratory settings the first true alternative solution for their full accreditation needs," said Domingos. "This merger changes everything, by providing a choice that hasn't previously existed. Together we provide a stronger market solution and are better able to assist organizations that are committed to raising the bar when it comes to improved patient care. We're excited about our future and what this means for our combined clients, strategic partners and the communities we serve."

For more information on accreditation options from ACHC, visit www.achc.org.

About ACHC

Accreditation leader ACHC is a nonprofit with over 30 years of experience promoting safe, quality patient care. ACHC develops solutions trusted by healthcare providers nationwide and is committed to offering exceptional, personalized service and a customized, collaborative accreditation experience tailored to individual needs. ACHC focuses on giving providers a positive, educational experience that continually enhances quality of care and business efficiencies.

Learn more about accreditation options from ACHC. For information on programs and accreditation pricing, please email [email protected], call (855) 937-2242 or visit www.achc.org.

About HFAP

HFAP, previously a program of AAHHS, is a nationally recognized not-for-profit accreditation program with deeming authority from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for hospitals, laboratories and ambulatory surgery centers. HFAP's programs focus on supporting customer success in meeting the standards through a collaborative and educational accreditation process focused on the unique needs of each facility. Founded in 1945, HFAP is the original healthcare accrediting body and also offers a range of certification programs for the continuum of stroke care, wound care, joint arthroplasty and lithotripsy services. For information on HFAP, please call (312) 920-7383, email [email protected] or visit www.hfap.org.

Media Contacts:

Hannah Cheney

(312) 565-4610; [email protected]

Eniko Skintej

(919) 785-1214, ext. 315; [email protected]

SOURCE Accreditation Commission for Health Care

Related Links

https://www.achc.org

