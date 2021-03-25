HFR Networks Honored By 2021 Lightwave Innovations Reviews

RICHARDSON, Texas, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HFR Networks, leading the industry with intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solutions, today announced that its Smart Tunable Optics were recognized among the best by the 2021 Lightwave Innovation Reviews.

"On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate HFR Networks on their high-scoring," said Lightwave Associate Publisher and Editorial Director, Stephen Hardy. "This competitive program allows Lightwave to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the optical communications community this year."

"HFR Networks continues to deploy the industry's latest optical innovations optimized to best serve xHaul applications, and we are honored to be recognized by Lightwave," stated Paul Crann, CEO, HFR Networks. "This award acknowledges our Smart Tunable Optics which save valuable space and power costs at remote radio sites while maintaining network visibility and simplifying operations across vendors. This technology is critical as service providers around the world begin to accelerate 5G deployments."

As the industry's first 25G self-tuning optical transceiver for xHaul deployments, Smart Tunable Optics seamlessly integrate into HFR Networks' flexiHaul transponder based and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) solutions. Also available supporting 10G, these intelligent optics deliver service providers significant operational benefits working seamlessly across cellular generations and different vendors. These solutions greatly simplify operations without having to source multiple fixed optics or proprietary solutions from any specific radio or edge equipment supplier. In addition, they enable network operators to maximize valuable fiber capacity while saving on space and power at remote sites, with full management visibility. Smart Tunable Optics provide operators with critical advantages as they continue to deploy additional 4G/LTE capacity in parallel with quickly launching new 5G services.

About Lightwave:

Through our integrated media portfolio, Lightwave delivers content focused on fiber optics and optoelectronics, the technologies that enable the growth, integration and improved performance of voice, data and video communications networks and services. Our experienced editorial team provides trusted technology, application and market insights to corporate executives, department heads, project managers, network engineers and technical managers at equipment suppliers, service providers and major end-user organizations. Our unique ability to inform our audience's business-critical decisions is based in our 35+ year relationship with the entire optical community—technology vendors, communications carriers and major enterprises—and our recognition of the interplay among its members.

About HFR Networks:

HFR Networks, Inc. is leading the industry with our flexiHaul portfolio of intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solutions. We solve today's most critical RAN transport demands, especially when fiber is constrained for fronthaul or backhaul applications. Our solutions have optimized economics for this segment of the network, while also delivering high performance, simplified operations, interoperability across wireless technologies, and a diverse ecosystem of 3rd party RAN suppliers. HFR Networks' technological leadership helps customers to lower costs for 3G/4G operations, while also accelerating new 5G and Ethernet services. We enable advanced mobile networks by utilizing nanosecond timing to connect radios using CPRI and eCPRI within both traditional and cloud-based mobile architectures. For more information, visit www.hfrnetworks.com.

