HGC and AMS-IX expand collaborations to strengthen peering network experience in the U.S.

HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, and AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange), the world leading Internet Exchange (IX), today announce that they are expanding their partnership for both AMS-IX Bay Area and AMS-IX Chicago in the US.

Customers connected to the AMS-IX Chicago and Bay Area Internet Exchange have the ability to exchange Internet traffic with a multitude of networks using a single connection. This enables companies such as ISPs, OTTs, and telecom carriers to offer low latency and engaging online experiences to the more than 300 million internet users across the US. Customers at AMS-IX Chicago and Bay Area include companies like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.

Under the partnership, HGC will serve as the commercial partner and exclusive global sales and marketing arm for AMS-IX US. AMS-IX will be in control over the technical and operational management of the exchange and offers its expertise on peering, network monitoring capabilities, and operations support.

Customers connected at AMS-IX Chicago and Bay Area will benefit from HGC's edge facilities and globally meshed network infrastructure. Both exchanges will be integrated in HGC's global digital infrastructure, which enables peering members in both Chicago and Bay Area to reach more than 130 locations all over the world via HGC's telecom hubs in Los Angeles and New York. With concerted efforts, peering at AMS-IX Chicago and AMS-IX Bay Area, which builds on the neutral and proven success model of AMS-IX in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, will help customers from the U.S., Europe and Asia to enhance their network efficiency and expansion in a flexible and value-for-money manner.

"This extension of our partnership is a new step in our evolving relationship with HGC, who has demonstrated great commitment to delivering neutral and high-performance connectivity solutions throughout the world. We are really pleased with this extension of our partnership and will continue to serve and bring value to our customers at AMS-IX Chicago and AMS-IX Bay Area," said Peter van Burgel, CEO at AMS-IX.

"We are excited about the strengthened collaboration in AMS-IX US which marks an important milestone to serve ever-increasing interconnection growth globally. HGC's premium edge digital infrastructure expansion has seen a boost in deployments to capture new eyeballs, a trend that is not set to slow down," says Ravindran Mahalingam, SVP International Business of HGC.

"HGC and AMS-IX have a long-term collaboration since 2012 by setting up a neutral and independent Internet Exchange in Hong Kong (AMS-IX Hong Kong), which has grown out to become one of the leading hubs for Internet traffic. We are committed to support the growing peering community with reliable and carrier-grade infrastructure across the globe," added Victor Tang, AVP – Technology & Network Strategy, International Business of HGC.

AMS-IX Bay Area: https://www.ams-ix.net/bay/connected-networks

AMS-IX Chicago: https://www.ams-ix.net/chi/connected-networks

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 23 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest WiFi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

About AMS-IX

AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange) is a neutral member-based association that operates multiple interconnection platforms around the world. Our leading platform in Amsterdam has been playing a crucial role at the core of the internet for more than 25 years and is one of the largest hubs for internet traffic in the world with over 10 Terabits per second (Tbps) of peak traffic. Connecting to AMS-IX ensures customers such as internet service providers, telecom companies and cloud providers that their global IP traffic is routed in an efficient, fast, secure, stable and cost-effective way. This allows them to offer low latency and engaging online experiences for end-users. AMS-IX interconnects more than 1000 IP-networks in the world.

AMS-IX also manages the world's first mobile peering points: the Global Roaming Exchange (GRX), the Mobile Data Exchange (MDX) and the Internetwork Packet Exchange (I-IPX) interconnection points.

More information: www.ams-ix.net

SOURCE HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC)

Related Links

http://www.hgc.com.hk

