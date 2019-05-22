HGC announces 3 major smart solution categories

Establishing reliable network connections is vital to Hong Kong's development towards becoming a Smart City through the application of smart technology. With its strong infrastructure network and coverage, HGC plays an important role by providing a high-speed, stable internet service with minimal latency. At the same time, HGC supports customers with one-stop ICT solutions, driven by professional consultants and service teams. HGC will help customers manage and monitor the application of smart technologies and analyse big data for a range of purposes. This way, customers can focus on expanding their businesses while leveraging the positive changes and new-found convenience brought about by technology.

Smart Lampposts

HGC is actively promoting the development of Hong Kong's Smart City status by participating in phase I of the government's smart lamppost scheme, alongside Ticktack Technology Limited. HGC's widespread network covers the major locations of the scheme and greatly facilitates its implementation.

A smart lamppost is so much more than its traditional counterpart. Designed, manufactured and deployed by Ticktack Technology Limited, smart lampposts are a multifunctional lighting solution in line with Smart City development and future 5G applications. HGC provides network connectivity and various smart solutions including big data collection on nearby traffic with the help of 360-degree cameras and inbuilt edge-computing systems installed in the smart lampposts. The results will be uploaded to a cloud database using safe and reliable network lines for further integration and statistics.

HGC can provide yet more smart technology applications for lampposts, such as for collecting real-time data on noise, air quality, temperature, humidity and wind speed by installing sensors. These monitoring applications can help improve the local environment, while wireless networks can provide GPS information and Wi-Fi to passers-by.

S mart Building Management

Smart Building Management is of key importance in densely-populated cities. Automatic electronic equipment, advanced sensors and stable internet coverage in large-scale properties, such as housing estates and commercial buildings, can ensure easy control over the environment. Real-time data on temperature, brightness, air quality and power sources can be collected, and anomalies, such as seepage, leakage, smoke and fire, can be tackled immediately. Moreover, big data can be uploaded and stored on a cloud platform so customers can access it anytime, anywhere. Contingency plans can be made in advance and better measures can be enacted for the future. Sensor technology can also be used for elderly care and security. Smart technology saves energy and human resources, improves efficiency and is generally cost-effective.

Smart Recognition

Smart Recognition, powered by AI technology, is another determining factor for a Smart City. In recent years, facial recognition has been widely adopted for commercial use. HGC provides facial recognition solutions tailored to specific industries, fuelled by its smart customer services. Industries include security, identity verification and behavioural analysis for customer segments. This service is especially useful to retailers, who may wish to raise their brand image and optimise customer experience by analysing relevant customer data, such as facial expressions and gestures.

Mr. Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer, HGC, said, "Major cities around the world have different considerations and expectations for Smart City development. In Hong Kong we hope the government can open up space and opportunity for further commercial collaboration and development. HGC looks forward to collaborating with different partners while continuing to participate in Smart City development projects and launching more smart solutions, which we believe will benefit the city's transformation."

Andrew Kwok added, "Being a prominent international telecom operator with 22 overseas offices and business spanning five continents, HGC hopes to extend the local success and experience to worldwide and also promote the brand image of Hong Kong."

Ms. Cecilia Wong, Executive Vice President, Product & Innovations of HGC said, "We are glad to take part in the first smart lamppost scheme in Hong Kong. This marks a milestone in HGC's efforts towards Smart City development. At the same time, HGC has launched smart property management and smart recognition solutions, diversifying our business portfolio while leading the market towards opportunities and overcoming challenges."

Ms. Rainbow Wong, Vice President, Corporate Business of HGC said, "Different companies will have different demands as they transform along with the Smart City developments. HGC's smart solutions aim to be customer-oriented and diversified, so companies from various sectors can improve daily operations, boost cost-effectiveness and achieve multiple of targets thanks to the advantages that stem from digitalisation and smart solutions."

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

