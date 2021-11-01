HGC Appoints Daniel Ng as Senior Vice President of Corporate Business to Empower Hong Kong Corporates in a Vibrant Digital World

In this new role, Daniel will spearhead the growth of the Corporate Business unit, taking responsibility for its strategic direction and overseeing day-to-day operations. He will enrich HGC's relationships with business customers and uplift their digital capabilities to connect them with business opportunities around the world while always keeping their customers at the forefront of every decision.

A stalwart of the Asia Pacific ICT industry with a proven track record of successful achievements, Daniel brings a wealth of experience to his new role at HGC. Daniel has held various senior management positions in the fields of technical pre-sales, mobile sales and corporate sales. With a singular focus on serving large enterprises, Daniel will lead his team in the provision of integrated telecom, data centre and ICT solutions and services to meet evolving needs.

Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC, said, "HGC is committed to leveraging our advanced technologies, digital infrastructure and comprehensive services to strengthen connections for businesses locally and globally. Daniel shares our belief in the bright prospects for our region's corporates and has an exciting vision for how HGC can continue to support them to thrive in the evolving digital era. It is a pleasure to welcome him to HGC."

Daniel Ng, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business at HGC, said, "As a veteran in the ICT industry, I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the HGC management team. With HGC's sophisticated corporate services built on clear strategies and exceptional digital capabilities, as well as a substantial and extensive network infrastructure, I look forward to working closely with the talented HGC team to create further value for our customers and stakeholders."

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 23 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

