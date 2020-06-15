HGC launches a new Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Bangkok to further extend ASEAN network penetration

HONG KONG, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged fixed-line operator and ICT service provider with extensive local and international network coverage, services and infrastructure, today announced that it has launched its third point-of-presence (PoP) in Bangkok, Thailand. This new investment in Thailand is the latest example of HGC's strategy of continuously extending meshed international network coverage in ASEAN regions, enabling business customers to navigate the digital economy.

New PoP in Thailand, a major gateway to GMS

Thailand is one of ASEAN's top performers in the logistics field, playing a major role in the increasingly sophisticated regional supply chain in meeting the rising demand for cross-border logistics services. The new HGC PoP was launched to meet the growing demand for connectivity and support rapidly growing traffic patterns in e-commerce across Asian capital markets. Located at a carrier-neutral data centre, the new PoP serves international carriers and service providers, providing more direct connectivity options for latency-sensitive customers including the financial sector, OTT such as gaming and content providers that require diverse high bandwidth transit between Thailand and the rest of the world to deliver high quality digital experience.

The new PoP in Thailand also further extends HGC's footprint expansion in the densely interconnected ecosystems in the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS). It not only enhances HGC's Asian presence but also cements its strategic expansion in the Indochina market with existing PoPs in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Bangladesh.

Supporting customers on their journey route to Industry 4.0 in Thailand

To harness the potential of Industry 4.0 in ASEAN across verticals such as logistics, tourism, and manufacturing, and to reinvent business to support digitisation, a strong and agile IT infrastructure is essential for corporations, leading to the need for cutting edge strategy and technologies in connectivity, cloud, and data centers. HGC's new PoP in Thailand facilitates data, voice and messaging and the provision of a full and flexible range of reliable network services such as IPLC, IPVPN, GEPL, MPLS and internet service for international carriers, OTT service providers and enterprise customers, enabling them to interconnect with Thailand and the rest of the world.

Cliff Tam, HGC's Vice President, Global Data Strategy of International Business, said, "The new PoP enabled with SDN demonstrates HGC's commitment to provide the most satisfying customer service for enhanced digital and network performance, and allowing international enterprises and OTTs to flexibly scale up business with instant activation of resilient, secure and low latency global connectivity and multi-cloud direct connect. HGC will continue to satisfy global requirements with our advanced ICT infrastructure and to invest further in value-added ICT services and mission-critical solutions, including software-defined networking, integrated cloud and network security solutions with end-to-end managed digital solutions for our global customers."

Chirawat Mahawat, HGC's Vice President, Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) said, "The expansion allows HGC to provide low latency and high bandwidth solutions, which serves new demands in the industry, coping with the boost in OTT adoption and high bandwidth consumption. On top of the PoP infrastructure, we have also activated a direct route high-bandwidth backbone to Hong Kong and Singapore, making this new PoP a truly diversified network. Our MNC clients in Thailand can also benefit from transaction options in local currency, as well as our knowhow in business environment and compliance, etc. 2020 is a challenging year for all business. This new infrastructure will ensure HGC can further assist and support our clients with our fully-fledged telecom services to achieve their business goals."

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 23 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

