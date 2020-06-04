HGC to be Production-Ready with MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata APIs for Inter-Provider Automation in Q2 2020 to drive frictionless commerce

HONG KONG, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged fixed-line operator and ICT service provider with extensive local and international network coverage, services and infrastructure, is delighted to announce that the company is on track to be production-ready in Q2 2020 for deploying MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata APIs to automate ordering of MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet Access E-Line services.

With this major milestone HGC joins the industry-wide momentum for seamless inter-provider service provision, enabling a further assured level of operational efficiency and serviceability.

LSO Sonata APIs relate to the interface reference point within the LSO Reference Architecture that supports automated business-to-business interactions between service providers. The full suite of available and planned LSO Sonata APIs deals with serviceability (address validation, site queries, product offering qualification), product inventory, quoting, ordering, trouble ticketing, contracts, and billing.

Implementation of LSO Sonata APIs enables HGC to further enhance its participation in a global federation of automated networks that will support dynamic inter-provider services with frictionless commerce, bringing value to business customers with:

Faster and more efficient interconnection between service provider and partners, creating a complementary and frictionless commerce ;

On-demand ordering and augmented service provisioning, which minimizes manual order handling ;

Accelerated service delivery in near-instantaneous cycle times, streamlining business customers' experience .

Jacqueline Teo, Chief Digital Officer, HGC, said, "HGC is a firm believer in standards that drive consistent and repeatable collaboration between carriers. LSO Sonata enables HGC to access markets faster and to integrate our core platforms with other carriers to provide frictionless customer experience. Such seamless integration would enable HGC to achieve our vision of digital customer journeys, improve our productivity and further down the road, make inclusion of new business models possible."

Ravindran Mahalingam, Senior Vice President of International Business, HGC, said, "The investment in MEF's LSO Sonata APIs is a key leapfrog for HGC. With continuous industry-wide support, it would enable us to achieve the vision in automation in our business operation, further down the road inclusion of new business models will be available, with improved flexibility, agility. We can pick up the momentum to assist customers to achieve fast business deployment in their digital experience spectrum as a result."

Nan Chen, President, MEF, said, "MEF congratulates HGC on its work to become production-ready with MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata APIs. This accomplishment demonstrates a clear commitment to providing a high-quality customer experience with faster service delivery and improved service agility made possible by automation of inter-provider business interactions. Together with MEF, the pioneering adopters of LSO Sonata APIs are accelerating industry transformation to dynamic, assured, and certified services across a global federation of automated networks."

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 223 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

