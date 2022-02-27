HGC's international telecom services remain normal in Ukraine

HONG KONG, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The international network services and global telecom services of HGC Global Communications (HGC) provided to Ukraine including international voice and messaging services, internet services and corporate connectivity have been maintained to operate normally despite the current turmoil faced by the country.

HGC provides international telecom services to global carriers connecting to about 400 carriers, MNOs and ISPs around the globe and providing global internet services to both consumer and corporate customers, has been closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine since last week to ensure that the international telecommunications services operate as normal.

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 23 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

www.hgc.com.hk

