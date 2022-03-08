HGC's international telecom services transiting to Ukraine remain normal

HONG KONG, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The international telecommunication services HGC provides to our global wholesalers and customers, including international voice, messaging and internet services, to Ukraine have continued to operate as normal, despite the turmoil the country is currently facing. The traffic is supported via international carrier interconnections that enable telecoms networks to operate as supported by the ITU regulations on international traffic flow.

HGC does not have any domestic operations in Ukraine. It provides international telecom services to global carriers connecting to about 400 carriers, MNOs and ISPs, providing global internet services to both consumers and corporate customers. HGC has been closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine since last month to ensure that international telecommunications service providers can maintain normal operations.

