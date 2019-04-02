HGS Recognized in the Training Magazine's 2019 "Top 125" List

HGS brilliance at the basics honored for dedication to employee development

CHICAGO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) (listed on NSE and BSE in India), a global leader in business process management, was recognized by Training magazine in its 2019 distinguished list of the "Training Top 125." Now in its 19th year, the magazine's "Training Top 125" is the only awards program that ranks companies unsurpassed in harnessing human capital.

HGS is one of only three business process outsourcing (BPO) providers named to the "Training Top 125" list in 2019.

"Being brilliant at the basics means we hire, train and retain our best employees. HGS is committed to achieving brilliance across all facets of our business and we are proud to be recognized for the best-in-class experience we provide to our employees," said Anthony Joseph, HGS President - Global Human Resources. "From our flexible Work@Home program, to ongoing training and development programs, along with our continuous employee engagement, our goal is for all HGS team members to feel supported and well positioned for career growth."

In determining the Top 125 ranking, a range of qualitative and quantitative factors are evaluated, such as financial investment in employee development, the scope of training programs and their effectiveness. These prestigious awards recognize transformative organizations that champion training and employee development tied to corporate strategic goals and business impact.

"We salute the 2019 Training Top 125 winners' training brilliance, their out-of-this-world innovation and their deep dedication to employee learning and development," says Lorri Freifeld, editor-in-chief of Training magazine. "We hope they will continue to inspire this and future generations with their love of learning and commitment to training! The sky's the limit!"

The 125 leading organizations came together to celebrate at a black-tie gala on February 25, during the Training 2019 Conference & Expo Orlando, Fla.

About Training Magazine

Training is a 55-year-old professional development magazine written for training, human resources, and business management professionals in all industries that advocate training and workforce development as a business tool. Training also produces world-class conferences, expositions, and digital products that focus on job-related, employer-sponsored training and education in the working world. Training is published by Lakewood Media Group.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in business process management (BPM) and optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, HGS is helping make its clients more competitive every day. HGS combines technology-powered services in automation, analytics and digital with domain expertise focusing on back office processing, contact centers and HRO solutions to deliver transformational impact to clients. Part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a true "globally local" approach, with over 44,567 employees across 75 delivery centers in seven countries making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across nine key verticals. For the year ended 31st March 2018, HGS had revenues of US$ 597 million.

