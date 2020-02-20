HGS Recognized on IAOP's "The 2020 Global Outsourcing 100®" List

HGS honored for the tenth consecutive year of providing world-class service

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) (listed on NSE and BSE in India), a global leader in business process management, was included on the 2020 Global Outsourcing 100® list by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®). This year's "2020 Global Outsourcing 100®" is a culmination and celebration of the 'best of the best' forward-thinking companies that have proven they stand out, year after year. This is the tenth consecutive year HGS has earned IAOP® recognition as one of the world's top outsourcers.

"We are proud to be recognized by IAOP® for a decade of consecutive excellence," said Andrew Kokes, HGS Senior Vice President, Global Head of Marketing. "Our goal at HGS is to make our clients more competitive in their industries through continuous innovation that enhances process management and epic customer care. I believe this is why 72% of HGS revenue comes from clients that have partnered with us for a decade or more. We thank IAOP® for this honor and for affirming that the solutions we provide have transformational impact for our clients."

HGS provides an intelligent innovation approach to meet clients at their unique stage in the transformation journey. HGS combines digital services in automation, analytics, and omnichannel solutions with domain expertise focusing on back-office processing, contact centers, and HRO solutions to help customers drive profitable engagements across a variety of vertical segments including healthcare, financial services, media, and telecommunications.

"Companies that outsource, not only in the traditional sense but also through the wide array of the ever-changing collaborative business models, are scrutinizing their providers very closely, which is why choosing the right partners is more important than ever," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "The GO100 is the definitive guide to help companies research and compare service providers with whom they are considering relationships."

The 2020 Global Outsourcing 100® and its sub-lists feature the best customer service solution companies from around the world who embody the full scope of outsourcing services. Now in its 14th year, it serves as an essential reference guide for an array of companies seeking an innovative approach to developing relationships.

To see the full 2020 Global Outsourcing 100® List, click here.

About IAOP:

IAOP® is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP® conferences, learning at IAOP® chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP® courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP® social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP® connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in business process management (BPM) and optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, HGS is helping make its clients more competitive every day. HGS combines technology-powered services in automation, analytics and digital with domain expertise focusing on back office processing, contact centers and HRO solutions to deliver transformational impact to clients. Part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a true "globally local" approach, with over 38,872 employees across 61 delivery centers in seven countries making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across nine key verticals. For the year ended 31st March 2019, HGS had revenues of US$ 689 million

Visit https://www.teamhgs.com to learn how HGS can help make your business more competitive.

