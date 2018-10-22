HGS's AxisPoint Health Earns Health Call Center URAC Reaccreditation

Top Care Management Solution Leader Once Again Recognized for Commitment to Quality

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AxisPoint Health, an HGS company and a leader in population health management, today announced that it has earned URAC reaccreditation in Health Call Center for its GuidePoint solution, a clinically and analytically driven nurse advice, navigation, and member engagement service. URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through accreditation, certification and measurement. AxisPoint Health's nurse advice solutions have been accredited by URAC since 1997, when the company was the first nurse advice line provider in the United States to receive accreditation.

URAC's Health Call Center Accreditation process required an in-depth evaluation of AxisPoint Health's GuidePoint nurse advice service line to verify it meets URAC's rigorous standards for clinical staff qualifications, training and roles of non-clinical staff, telephone performance thresholds, clinical staff response times, handling of triage calls, information sharing, and feedback to physicians. By achieving this status, AxisPoint Health has demonstrated a comprehensive commitment to quality care, improved processes and better patient outcomes.

"Our nurse advice service plays a crucial role in assisting members to access the right level of care at the right time, and in the safest and most efficient way," said AxisPoint Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Virginia Gurley. "We are very proud to have received the URAC reaccreditation in Health Care Call Center continuously over the past two decades. This recognition validates our commitment to delivering the highest quality nurse advice services that support access to care, close gaps in care, and reduce avoidable utilization."

AxisPoint Health's GuidePoint solution provides 24-hour nurse triage services for members in need of guidance and direction, navigation services, and member engagement. The solution helps payers achieve cost-effective service utilization while ensuring members are connected to the right level of care at the right time.

"Health call centers are a vital part of providing more accountable and value-based care. URAC's independent Health Call Center Accreditation makes AxisPoint Health a better provider of services through quality standards that stress having professional staff who can handle patients with efficiency and effectiveness," said URAC President and CEO Kylanne Green.

About AxisPoint Health:

AxisPoint Health is a population health management company that combines innovative technology with outstanding care management services to reduce costs, improve outcomes and boost consumer satisfaction – the Triple Aim of healthcare. We make a difference in people's lives by effectively engaging them to improve their health. Our expert care teams leverage predictive analytics, innovative condition and case management programs, and consumer engagement technology to guide, impact and personalize the care experience. We believe that consumers are people, not just conditions. For more information visit www.axispointhealth.com.

About URAC:

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

HGS Media Contacts:

Andrew Kokes

+1 888 747 7911

media@teamhgs.com

Amendola Communications

Matt Schlossberg

+1 630.935.9136

mschlossberg@acmarketingpr.com

SOURCE AxisPoint Health

Related Links

http://www.axispointhealth.com

