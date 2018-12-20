HGTV Dream Home Giveaway 2019 Now Open for Entries

One lucky winner will receive the custom-built home and all its furnishings, plus the keys to the redesigned 2019 Honda Pilot Elite and $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage® by Quicken Loans®.

The approximately 3,650-square-foot house is situated on the edge of Glacier National Park with breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountains and Whitefish Lake in Montana's renowned Flathead Valley. Designed to cater to both an active lifestyle and big doses of fireside relaxing and entertaining, HGTV Dream Home 2019 can best be described as "mountain modern."

"Imagine a place where the mountains meet the sky, where nature wild and untamed greets you at your doorstep, where every season brings a new adventure. That place is Montana, an amazing backdrop for HGTV Dream Home 2019," said Alison Victoria, host of the HGTV Dream Home 2019 Special, airing on New Year's Day. "We can't wait to show fans what this location and this home have to offer – an escape from the ordinary into a life worth dreaming about."

Constructed with the finest materials, reclaimed historical resources, and timber frame architecture characteristic to the area, the home was conceived by Timber Forge Design, built by Malmquist Construction, and designed by Brian Patrick Flynn.

Packed with custom touches and local craftsmanship, the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath retreat boasts a great room with floor-to-ceiling accordion windows that open to an expansive outdoor living area. An upper deck and lower patio provide dining and lounging areas, grill, fireplace, and Scandinavian hot tub, all near a private entry to the Big Mountain ski slopes. Back inside, other notable features include a large mudroom essential for Montana living, a cozy pet nook, bunk room, and a "lodge" for hanging out with friends.

Viewers can catch the DIY Behind the Build: HGTV Dream Home 2019 special chronicling the home's build process, which premieres tomorrow at 11 p.m. ET on DIY Network, as well as the HGTV Dream Home 2019 Special, which airs Tuesday, January 1 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Sponsors of HGTV Dream Home 2019 include Honda, Lumber Liquidators, Quicken Loans®, Wayfair, Belgard®, Cabinets To Go, Delta Faucet, CESAR® Canine Cuisine, Peloton Interactive, Inc., Trex®, The Sherwin-Williams Company, SimpliSafe Home Security, Sleep Number, and Cabot®. To learn more about the giveaway, visit HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome.

