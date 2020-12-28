HGTV Dream Home Giveaway 2021 in Newport, Rhode Island, Now Open for Entries

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning at 9 a.m. ET today, December 28, 2020 through 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, fans can enter for their chance to win the HGTV® Dream Home 2021 located in Newport, Rhode Island. The prize package, valued at over $2.8 million, includes the newly built, fully furnished residence, along with $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage® and a 2021 motorhome from Camping World. Eligible entrants can enter twice per day at HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome, where they can also find additional sweepstakes details and the official rules. This is the 25th edition of the HGTV Dream Home Giveaway.

The three-story Cape Cod style home is located in Portsmouth, RI, just 10 miles from Newport, one of America's top vacation destinations, known as an idyllic seaside town with glamorous residents, rich history and grand mansions from America's gilded age. The four-bedroom home includes three full and two half-bathrooms. Designed with modern nautical charm, the home is full of rich colors that honor Newport's New England coastal feel, including deep reds and blues, neutral tones and pops of pattern. Upon entering the home, visitors are welcomed by high ceilings contributing to the greatness of the living room. The open floor plan allows for an easy flow between the living room, dining room and chef's kitchen that includes a large island, state of the art appliances and tons of storage. Just off the living room is a guest suite and study allowing for both privacy and easy access to the entertaining areas. The upstairs is home to three more bedrooms, and up one more flight of stairs is the rooftop deck, with a wet bar and spectacular water views that cannot be rivaled.

The home was constructed by local builder JPS Construction & Design with interior design by Brian Patrick Flynn.

Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Dream Home 2021 Special on HGTV on Friday, January 1, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET with a special pre-premiere available on HGTV GO on Monday, December 28. Viewers will have the opportunity to go behind-the-scenes with host Tiffany Brooks and interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn as they give an inside look at the home's build and design process.

Sponsors of the HGTV Dream Home 2021 include Rocket Mortgage®, Wayfair, Belgard®, Cabinets To Go, Camping World, Cox Communications, Delta Faucet, Trex®, Government Employees Insurance Company, The Sherwin-Williams Company, LL Flooring, SimpliSafe Home Security, Sleep Number®, VELUX® No Leak Skylights. To learn more about the giveaway, visit HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome.

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the U.S., age 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 9 a.m. ET on Monday, 12/28/2020 and ends at 5 p.m. ET on 2/17/2021. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. For full official rules, prize disclosures, and to enter, visit HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome. Main Sponsor: Scripps Networks, LLC d/b/a Home & Garden Television, and affiliate of Discovery, Inc.

