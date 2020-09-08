HGTV Opens The Doors To The HGTV Urban Oasis 2020 In Portland, Maine

Portland, ME, is a historic seacoast town, home to beautiful waterfront views, a vibrate art scene, delicious dining and fresh seafood, as well as quaint shopping. The HGTV Urban Oasis is a charming 1900s New England cottage, honoring the cultural nature of the city. The home was designed by local architect Briburn and constructed by local builder Big Country Built, LLC with interior design from Brian Patrick Flynn.

"With HGTV Urban Oasis 2020, we wanted to honor the rich history of Portland with interior design that reflected both the 1900s New England cottage build as well as the exciting modern life of this vibrant city," said Brian Patrick Flynn, Host of HGTV Urban Oasis Special 2020. "The winner will definitely feel that as they enter the home!"

This modern coastal cottage sits at nearly 2,000 square feet hosting three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Upon approaching the home, visitors are greeted by a bold coral front door that pops against the pewter-toned siding. The formal entry of the home leads into the playful foyer and adjacent stairway. The second entry is intended for everyday use, equipped with a two-story glass encased mudroom, bench seating and a staircase that leads to a large hallway, which opens to the laundry amenities and nautical inspired powder room. Upon either entrance, visitors are led to the heart of the home consisting of an open breakfast nook and cozy living room, creating an excellent layout for entertaining and everyday living. Both the breakfast nook and kitchen take a neutral tone, with pale greens to complement the tree-lined views of the home's backyard, visible through the large sliding glass doors. Through the kitchen, visitors will step out onto a large deck for outdoor dining as well as a hardscape seating area complete with fire pit. Upstairs, visitors will find three unique bedrooms each designed in their own style. The main bedroom has a nautical feel with royal blue walls and ceilings, original artwork mixed with antique nautical flags to pay homage to the coast, and a chic white bathroom en suite. Along the upstairs hallway, a hunter green guest room and colorful studio space flank the rose-colored guest bathroom.

The official entry period for the HGTV Urban Oasis 2020 is 9 a.m. ET on Monday, October 5th through 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 25th. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com, where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features.

Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Urban Oasis 2020 Special premiere on HGTV on Wednesday, October 7th at 7 p.m. ET to get an exclusive, behind the scenes look at the home's design. A special pre-premiere will be available on HGTV on Monday, October 5th.

Sponsors of the HGTV Urban Oasis 2020 include LendingTree, Kohler Co., SimpliSafe Home Security, Duluth Trading Company and VELUX® No Leak Skylights.

HGTV, HGTV Urban Oasis, HGTV Urban Oasis Giveaway and their associated logos are trademarks of is a trademark of Discovery or its subsidiaries and affiliates. All rights reserved.

About HGTV:

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.2 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

About Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend,Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

SOURCE HGTV

Related Links

https://www.hgtv.com

