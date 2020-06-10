HGTV Smart Home 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Sweepstakes to Close on June 12

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits at over 4,500 square feet and is located in Pittsburgh, PA, voted one of America's most livable cities and home to great restaurants, outdoor adventures and a diverse art scene. Visitors of the home are greeted by a two-story foyer, which leads into the dining room, eat-in smart kitchen and great room. The fully furnished basement serves as a full game room opening to the two-story patio in the backyard that spans the length of the home. The home is designed in an industrial craftsman style, employing bold color choices, neutral furnishings and geometric patterns.

The home offers smart solutions and state-of-the-art smart features throughout every room such as high-tech digital fitness equipment, app-controlled features such as skylights, mattresses that adjust to ideal firmness, a customizable security system, smart kitchen appliances and bathroom features. It was constructed by local builder Infinity Custom Homes and designed by interior designer Tiffany Brooks.

Sponsors of the HGTV Smart Home 2020 include Mercedes-Benz, USA, Keurig®, LendingTree, Cabinets To Go, The Sherwin-Williams Company, SimpliSafe Home Security, Sleep Number®, VELUX® No Leak Skylights, OxiClean®, Trex® and Bassett Home Furnishings.

Official Rules: No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the U.S., age 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes ends at 5 p.m. ET on 6/12/20. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. For full official rules, prize disclosures, and to enter, visit www.HGTV.com. Main Sponsor: Scripps Networks, LLC d/b/a Home & Garden Television 9721 Sherrill Boulevard, Knoxville, Tennessee 37932.

About HGTV:

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 16.8 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

About Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

SOURCE Discovery, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hgtv.com

