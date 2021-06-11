HGTV Smart Home 2021 in Naples, Florida, Sweepstakes to Close on June 11

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HGTV® Smart Home 2021 located in Naples, Florida, will close its sweepstakes on June 11, 2021 at 5 p.m. ET. The prize package, valued at over $1.1 million, includes the brand new, fully furnished and technologically advanced home, plus a 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet and $100,000 from LendingTree. Eligible entrants can enter twice per day at HGTV.com where they will also find the official rules of the sweepstakes along with additional details.

Located along the Gulf of Mexico, Naples, FL, is known for having some of the best white sand beaches and fishing in the United States as well as incredible dining and shopping for residents. The luxurious, 2,600-square-foot home sits on a private cul-de-sac adjacent to a beautiful golf course and within close proximity to the pristine beaches of Marco Island. It was built and designed by local builder Mayor Construction with trend-setting interior design provided by Tiffany Brooks. The home's design serves as an homage to Florida's indoor to outdoor lifestyle and local wildlife, as evidenced by the home's bold prints, natural, earthy tones and greenery.

The ranch-style home offers three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two-car garage. Upon entering the home, visitors are welcomed by a gorgeous palm tree-lined patio for guests to enjoy. The patio then leads into an entryway that opens into a grand living room with a study to the left. Off of the living room, is a full-service smart kitchen designed to inspire cooking and connection. As for the three bedrooms, the home consists of an expansive master suite, a bunk room for kids, and a pool suite. Each of the three rooms have their own unique design and come with an en suite bathroom. The backyard features a lanai ideal for entertaining guests, a dining section with an outdoor kitchen and a luxurious lap pool.

Sponsors of the HGTV Smart Home 2021 include Ashley HomeStore, Mercedes-Benz USA, Keurig®, LendingTree, The Sherwin-Williams Company, SimpliSafe Home Security, Sleep Number®, Kohler Co., OxiClean™, Trex®, Phantom Screens, VELUX® No Leak Skylights.

Official Rules: No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the U.S., age 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes ends at 5 p.m. ET on 6/11/21. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. For full official rules, prize disclosures, and to enter, visit www.HGTV.com . Main Sponsor: Scripps Networks, LLC d/b/a Home & Garden Television 9721 Sherrill Boulevard, Knoxville, Tennessee 37932.

SOURCE HGTV