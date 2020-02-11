HH Global announces partnership with Co-operative Group

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a competitive tender process, HH Global has been awarded a multi-year contract by Co-op and Nisa, covering print and point of sale.

The deal will see HH Global supporting The Co-operative Group's marketing activities across their entire estate of over 2,500 Co-op stores and also provide support for Funeralcare, Insurance and Membership. The services in scope include point of sale (POS), direct mail, marketing print, operational print, ticketing and warehousing.

The work will go-live on 1 April 2020, before which work will be transitioned for all departments, each with their own requirements. As part of the contract implementation, HH Global will open a new office in Manchester to support this and other clients based in the region.

Robert MacMillan, CEO at HH Global, said: "We are delighted to secure The Co-operative Group family of businesses, and are excited about the opportunity to work with such great clients. The win demonstrates the strength of our proposition and, in particular, the appeal of our solutions to leading retailers. This is another new client that is moving to our model from a manufacturing / hybrid solution, which I believe is further confirmation of our approach. This win increases the momentum we have in securing and servicing fast-moving retail clients, and will contribute to the continuation of our market-leading growth. We are now looking forward to completing a successful transition period and starting our partnership with Co-op and Nisa."

Gemma Kidd, Head of Creative Services at Co-op explained: "Over the last 18 months we've reviewed our agency ecosystem, with print and POS production being a key area of this. Following a market review and tender process, we chose HH Global because of the quality of their people, their ability to understand and satisfy our diverse business units, and the reassurance they were able to give us around transition and taking care of the staff that work on the account. We're really excited to welcome them into our agency roster and see how their collaboration with us and our other partners can add value for all our marketing teams."

As part of the agreement, HH Global will provide both on-site and near-site account management support, from Manchester for Co-op. The account will also be supported from HH Global's office in Wakefield.

The announcement follows several recent new business wins for HH Global in the UK retail sector, (including ASDA and JD Sports), and the announcement in December 2019 that Blackstone are taking a strategic minority equity stake in the business.

