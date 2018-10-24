HH Global Announces the Retirement of Andrew Price, APAC CEO

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Global, the world's fastest-growing and most innovative marketing execution partner, announced changes to the APAC regional leadership with the early retirement of APAC CEO, Andrew Price effective today. Andrew will be available to the new APAC leadership in an advisory capacity through to the end of the fiscal year.

Andrew joined HH Global in August 2015 as APAC CEO, as part of a three-year plan to grow and develop the APAC region. During this time, Andrew built a strong and lasting foundation for the APAC business. Andrew successfully led the renewal of a large financial services account and a new contract with a global retailer with operations in China, which will be a transformative relationship for the regional business, as well as managed and developed numerous other major client partnerships across the region. Under Andrew's leadership, the APAC business has grown significantly and is now in a position for continued positive growth that aligns with HH Global's long-term plan.

Craig Bingon has been promoted from Client Service Director, APAC to the role of APAC CEO. Craig will continue regional operations from the APAC headquarters office in Hong Kong. Prior to joining HH Global, Craig was part of the Executive team at Ergo for seven years. In addition, Stewart Hardy will take on a larger leadership role across the region, reporting to Craig, as Deputy APAC CEO. Stewart has been with the region for three years, working in India, China, and Hong Kong and played an important leadership role in delivering key client relationships and successful implementations.

Edward Parsons, Global CFO, will relocate to Hong Kong to support APAC leadership and ensure success across the region.

"We have complete confidence in the ongoing success of the APAC business and believe the experience and combined strength of Craig, Stewart, and Edward will drive the business forward," stated Robert MacMillan, Global CEO. "Our business is an ever-evolving one of change but our objective and vision remains the same as always: To be the world's most innovative marketing execution partner!"

About HH Global

HH Global Ltd., founded in 1991, is a leading, independent marketing execution partner to prominent brands in 44 countries. The company offers innovative and tailored solutions for the outsourced procurement of all types of printed marketing materials and creative production services, that drive down cost, speed time to market, improve quality, and increase sustainability. Every HH Global solution utilizes HHub, a best-in-class marketing execution application, an expansive list of suppliers, proprietary processes, and the deep expertise of over 1000 employees. The company also operates HH Labs, the center of its innovation program, that brings fresh, new ideas to clients. With more than $500M in spend under management, HH Global maintains a razor-sharp focus on cost and quality, combined with an industry-leading sustainability program, offering improvements that provide both fiscal and environmental value. For more information, visit www.hhglobal.com .

SOURCE HH Global

Related Links

http://www.hhglobal.com

