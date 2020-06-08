HH Global commits to adopting Science Based Targets

LONDON, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Global, the world's fastest-growing and most innovative outsourced marketing execution partner, today announced that it has committed to adopting Science Based Targets, reflecting the company's continuing commitment to delivering sustainable solutions.

HH Global has joined 850 other leading global companies by signing a letter of commitment to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTI) indicating that the company will work to set a science-based emission reduction target. A global collaboration between CDP, the World Resources Institute, World Wide Fund for Nature and the United Nations Global Compact, the SBTI champions science-based target setting to boost companies' competitive advantage in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

"The SBTI helps companies align carbon reduction strategies with the objectives of the 2015 Paris Agreement. As a part of our Innovation with Purpose sustainability program, we will work to set realistic yet ambitious carbon reduction targets for approval by SBTI before the end of the year," said Kevin Dunckley, Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer of HH Global.

According to the SBTI process, companies first publicly commit to setting Science Based Targets (SBT). After that, they have two years to set reduction targets for Scope 1, 2 and 3 CO2 emissions: Scope 1 relates to energy generated on-site, Scope 2 relates to energy purchased and Scope 3 covers energy use that takes place in the supply chain. Finally, participating companies pledge to report on their progress annually.

"We are pleased to work together with leading global companies on this initiative," said Robert MacMillan, CEO of HH Global. "HH Global manages supply chains for global brands, many of whom are signatories to the SBTI, so Scope 3 will have a knock-on effect with our marketing execution partners. We look forward to making an impact for good."

About HH Global

HH Global Ltd., founded in 1991, is a leading, strategic marketing execution partner to prominent brands in 44 countries. The company uses people, data and technology to provide customer experience, content development, and outsourced procurement services across multiple marketing delivery channels globally. Every HH Global solution brings deep expertise of over 1300 employees directly to clients by embedding a team on-site in their marketing departments. HHub, a best-in-class marketing technology platform, data analytics capabilities, and an expansive list of suppliers help HH Global teams drive down cost, time to market, improve quality and increase sustainability for its clients. The company also operates HH Labs, the centre of its innovation programme, that brings fresh, new ideas to clients. With over $650M of spend under management, HH Global maintains a razor-sharp focus on cost and quality, combined with an industry-leading sustainability program, offering improvements that provide both fiscal and environmental value. For more information, visit www.hhglobal.com.

