HH Global proudly sponsors POPAIs latest sustainability research

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Global is proud to announce that we have recently sponsored POPAIs latest innovative research into the recycling of POSM displays and secondary packaging in the UK and Ireland marketplace - and the findings are startling.

This piece of research delivers dramatically contrasting messages: 88% of the brands and retailers questioned considered recyclability an important topic, yet 35% do not have any measurable recycling targets for display material and packaging. It goes on to outline how, historically, very little attention has been paid to the recyclability of POSM displays in comparison to primary packaging. Subsequently, approaches to recycling are fragmented and there remains a real need for consolidation of efforts across the board.

The research also details the integral role which suppliers and integrators like HH Global play to help ensure that POSM is designed with sustainability and end-of-life in mind. The top two suggestions for improvement of recycling were more recycling instructions on displays (65%) and stronger design guidelines (57%). Therefore it is clear that the importance of recycling instructions which are available, consistent and simplistic, is paramount.

POPAI found that a worrying combination of a lack of clarity and measurement over recycling reporting, a lack of understanding on recycling revenue streams amongst POSM buyers, and confusion surrounding the merits and drawback of a material's recyclability. They therefore concluded that there is a wide-spread need for education on this topic.

As POSM and sustainability are both fundamental cornerstones of our business model here at HH Global, it's imperative that we take the findings of this research on board, and allow them to inform our joint future sustainability strategy for this category.

