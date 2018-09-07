HH Global shortlisted for the 2018 Asia Pacific Procurement Leaders Award

HONG KONG, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Global, the world's fastest-growing and most innovative marketing execution partner, has been shortlisted for "Solution Provider of the Year" for the 2018 Asia Pacific Procurement Leaders Award.

The Asia Pacific Procurement Leaders Award recognizes the initiatives and outstanding achievements of pioneering individuals and procurement innovators that are raising the benchmark for procurement excellence in the region.

HH Global presented a considerable amount of recently executed projects and case studies showcasing the best approach to implement outsourcing strategies and procurement processes that provide our clients with end-to-end solutions for marketing services. Our partnerships bring value to our clients allowing them to focus on business growth while promoting the continued trust and engagement with their customers.

In addition to bringing innovative solutions forward that increase efficiencies and savings, HH Global has been acknowledged for deploying sustainable practices that reduce environmental impact and align with the UN Global Goals for Sustainable Development.

"We are pleased to be recognized as one of the top solution providers," said Andrew Price, CEO APAC. "This record shortlist nomination represents a testament to our team's hard work and passion for delivering innovative, leading-edge solutions that drive client success."

HH Global Ltd., founded in 1991, is a leading, independent marketing execution partner to prominent brands in over 40 countries. The company offers innovative and tailored solutions for the outsourced procurement of all types of printed marketing materials and creative production services, that drive down cost, speed time to market, improve quality, and increase sustainability. Every HH Global solution utilizes HHub, a best-in-class marketing execution application, an expansive list of suppliers, proprietary processes, and the deep expertise of over 900 employees. The company also operates HH Labs, the center of its innovation program, that brings fresh, new ideas to clients. With more than $500M in spend under management, HH Global maintains a razor-sharp focus on cost and quality, combined with an industry-leading sustainability program, offering improvements that provide both fiscal and environmental value. For more information, visit www.hhglobal.com.

