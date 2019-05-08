HH Global Wins Asda Contract

LONDON, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a competitive tender process, HH Global has been awarded a multi-year contract by Asda covering outsourced procurement services for all of Asda's Point of Sale.

Robert MacMillan, CEO at HH Global, said: "This significant contract win demonstrates that our proposition has traction with large-scale retailers. A critical pillar of our business plan is to become a strategic partner to our existing clients, which I strongly believe can only be achieved by providing market-leading service. This win is an excellent case in point of how delivering operational excellence can act as the springboard for growth."

Sarah Singleton, Senior Director Marketing Operations at Asda, explained: "We are always looking at ways to develop more creative, effective and efficient partnerships with our suppliers in order to better serve our customers. HH Global were already delivering a great job for our business and our customers in other areas, and they wowed us with their offer on this tender."

HH Global have been providing marketing print services to Asda since 2009, which includes the production of the Asda magazine and other in-store literature. They were subsequently awarded the George at Asda POS contract in 2015. The new deal positions HH Global as Asda's strategic partner for outsourced print procurement.

The announcement follows other recent new business wins for HH Global, including JD Sports EMEA, Walmart China and MetLife USA.

About HH Global

HH Global Ltd., founded in 1991, is a leading, independent marketing execution partner to prominent brands in 44 countries. The company offers innovative and tailored solutions for the outsourced procurement of all types of printed marketing materials and creative production services, that drive down cost, speed, time to market, improve quality, and increase sustainability. Every HH Global solution utilizes HHub, a best-in-class marketing execution application, an expansive list of suppliers, proprietary processes, and the deep expertise of over 1100 employees. The company also operates HH Labs, the center of its innovation program, that brings fresh, new ideas to clients. With more than $500M in spend under management, HH Global maintains a razor-sharp focus on cost and quality, combined with an industry-leading sustainability program, offering improvements that provide both fiscal and environmental value. For more information, visit www.hhglobal.com .

