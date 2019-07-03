HH Global's Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

HH Global continues strong growth trajectory with 22.2% revenue and 25.3% net revenue increase over FY 2018

LONDON, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Global, the world's fastest-growing and most innovative outsourced marketing execution partner, announces its unaudited financial results for the final three months and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

Fourth quarter 2019 highlights

£106.2 million revenue

£24.3 million net revenue, or 22.8% of revenue in the fourth quarter

£3.9 million non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

Full fiscal year 2019 highlights

22.2% revenue increase, from £325.1 million in fiscal year 2018 to £397.3 million

25.3% net revenue increase, or 23.1% of revenue, from £73.3 million in fiscal year 2018 to £91.9 million

42.7% increase of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, from £13.4 million in fiscal year 2018 to £19.1 million

Commenting on the results, HH Global Chief Executive Officer Robert MacMillan said: "These record setting results reflect the accelerated adoption of our core outsourced procurement services by large enterprises. Our ability to maintain a very high client retention rate and to provide depth and a broad range of services enables us to meet our clients' ever changing needs. As our client partnerships have evolved, so too have our service lines to include data analytics and content creation solutions. We expect these services to complement our core outsourced procurement offering and fuel our future growth."

HH Global recently completed two acquisitions, including Alecom, a print and luxury brand marketing services provider, and taking a majority stake in Blueberry Wave , expanding its services to include data-driven customer experience solutions.

HH Global's strong financial results continue to be underpinned by significant current client expansion and new client wins. In the last fiscal year, commitments for renewal or expansion of existing or new enterprise contracts amounted to approximately £160 million of annual revenue at full run rate. Big wins include a new full scope marketing execution partnership with Walmart China, and a new relationship with a major mobile telecommunications company in the US.

The company also continued the expansion of its LatAm operations, with the opening of a new office in Panama City and the upgrading of its Mexico City offices, as a result of its growing relationship with PepsiCo, and new relationships with a global spirits company and a global FMCG company.

HH Global's commitment to sustainability culminated in the signing of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative which addresses challenges to the environment and human rights, encouraging businesses worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies.

Edward Parsons , Group Chief Financial Officer of HH Global, said: "Our EMEA, North American and LatAm businesses continued strong year-on-year growth. The trends established during the last fiscal year show no signs of abating. We expect benefits from our current client expansion and new client contracts to deliver additional bottom line growth throughout the year."

About HH Global

HH Global Ltd., founded in 1991, is a leading, strategic marketing execution partner to prominent brands in 44 countries. The company uses people, data and technology to provide content creation and outsourced procurement services, across multiple marketing delivery channels globally. Every HH Global solution brings deep expertise of over 1200 employees direct to clients by embedding a team on-site in their marketing departments. HHub, a best-in-class marketing technology platform, data analytics capabilities, and an expansive list of suppliers help HH Global teams drive down cost, time to market, improve quality and increase sustainability for its clients. The company also operates HH Labs, the center of its innovation programme, that brings fresh, new ideas to clients. With over $500M of spend under management, HH Global maintains a razor-sharp focus on cost and quality, combined with an industry-leading sustainability program, offering improvements that provide both fiscal and environmental value. For more information, visit www.hhglobal.com.

