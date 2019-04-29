HHAeXchange Announces New Organizational Structure and Executive Appointment of Ken Ernsting

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HHAeXchange ("HHAX" or "the Company"), a leading provider of homecare management software, today announced a new organizational structure that will deliver enhanced service to its provider and payer clients. This new organizational structure positions the Company for greater scalability and growth, building upon the strategy laid out earlier this year in its partnership with healthcare-focused private investment firm Cressey & Company LP.

As part of the change, the Company has established dedicated business units around its Provider and Payer markets and has consolidated the roles and responsibilities for shared services across the business units under the leadership of Ken Ernsting, the Company's newly appointed Chief Operating Officer ("COO").

"By aligning our leadership structure around the customer experience, our team's diverse talents will be leveraged to drive enterprise-wide transformation and deliver new innovations that accelerate the Company's growth," said Greg Strobel, CEO and President of HHAeXchange. "The addition of Ken Ernsting comes at a time when HHAX is experiencing strong growth and requires a seasoned leader to further enhance and scale our operational capabilities. Ken's vast knowledge in the healthcare and post-acute space, as well as his proven track record of success, will bring great value to the Company's continued expansion."

Ernsting is a 25-year healthcare technology veteran and has successfully led companies, including WebMD and Medical Manager, in executive-level general manager and senior vice president roles. Most recently, Ernsting was the COO at ABILITY Network ("ABILITY"), a leading information technology company connecting healthcare providers and payers. While at ABILITY, Ernsting helped grow revenue from $15 million to more than $140 million, and successfully led the company's integration of eight acquisitions.

In his role as HHAX's COO, Ernsting, in close coordination with Strobel, will drive growth strategies and oversee daily operations, while also strengthening HHAX's culture of customer success and satisfaction. Ernsting will head up the operations of HHAX's shared services group, which encompasses the product, customer service, information security, and administration teams.

"HHAeXchange has a unique and innovative platform that serves both providers and payers," said Ernsting. "I'm looking forward to help grow and expand our innovative product offering, while continuing to deliver the highest level of service to our customers."

In conjunction with Ernsting's arrival, HHAX also announced the promotion of long-time senior executive Steve Vaccaro to the newly created position of President of Provider Solutions, where he will lead the market strategy and national expansion for HHAX's Provider portfolio.

About HHAeXchange

Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange offers a comprehensive homecare management software solution for the Medicaid Long Term Services and Supports population. HHAeXchange's customers include both regional and national home care payers and providers. The Company is headquartered in Long Island City, New York with additional offices in Florida, Ireland, and India. For more information, visit www.hhaexchange.com.

