HHLA Celebrates Its Official Opening With Sneakertopia, First Immersive Pop-Up Museum in Los Angeles Celebrating Sneaker Culture

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, a landmark retail property in the heart of Los Angeles' Playa District, will officially reemerge as "HHLA" this fall. To kick-off its reopening, the freshly redesigned retail and entertainment center will host Los Angeles' first immersive pop-up museum to celebrate sneaker culture, Sneakertopia, opening for a limited time beginning Nov. 1, 2019.

HHLA

The iconic retail space, anchored by Cinemark 18 and XD, has been completely transformed into more than 248,000 square feet of Los Angeles-inspired retail, entertainment and dining experiences. Sneakertopia, which will premiere exclusively at HHLA, provides visitors an immersive look into sneaker culture, featuring the rarest kicks, larger-than-life murals, and limited-edition merchandise drops.

"HHLA was designed to serve as a morning-to-late-night entertainment portal the entire family can enjoy," says Toni Killeen of The Festival Companies. "Sneakertopia is a wonderful example of the types of exciting and authentically L.A.-inspired experiences we aim to provide for both locals and visitors to the area."

Advance tickets to Sneakertopia are available at https://www.sneakertopia.com.

For more exciting additions and announcements from HHLA in the coming months, visit https://shophhla.com.

For more information, please contact the property manager, Marla Eisenberg, at m.eisenberg@festivalcos.com.

About HHLA

Bold, iconic, and L.A.-inspired, HHLA is introducing a premier morning-to-late-night dining, retail, and entertainment experience in the heart of the city. An innovative landmark composed of consciously curated brands and Insta-worthy aesthetics, HHLA will exemplify the fabric of L.A. Attracting foodies, film buffs, families, tourists, and adventure seekers, HHLA is connecting both visitors and locals with the most iconic brands, exciting restaurants and bars, world-class cinemas, and modern entertainment experiences all set within one dynamic, walkable location.

https://shophhla.com

