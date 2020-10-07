HHS Awards ICF $125 Million in IT Modernization and Technical Assistance Contracts

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, was recently awarded two re-compete contracts valued up to $125 million by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Children's Bureau (CB) to operate and modernize its child welfare clearinghouse and provide technical assistance to states and tribes in modernizing their child welfare IT systems. The scope of work was expanded from the previous contracts to include $35 million in IT modernization work. Each contract has a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year option periods.

Under the first agreement, which is valued at $94 million, ICF will continue to manage the Child Welfare Information Gateway , an important resource for getting essential research, best practices, CB guidance and data into the hands of child welfare and related professionals to aid in their efforts to protect children and strengthen families. The contract was also expanded to include substantial digital transformation work, where ICF will modernize the clearinghouse's aging IT infrastructure and rehost it on a more secure cloud-based platform.

Under the second agreement, which is valued at $31 million, ICF will continue to manage two key federal data reporting systems and will assist with the transition of one of the systems to the new cloud-based National Child Welfare Data Management System, which will be developed and implemented by ICF. Under an expanded portion of the contract, ICF will provide technical assistance and guidance to state and tribal child welfare agencies in developing and implementing modernized IT systems to support their child welfare programs.

"ICF has managed CB's clearinghouses since 1990 and, under the guidance of CB, evolved this much-needed resource into a responsive, innovative service that supports child welfare professionals," said Mark Lee, ICF senior vice president and public sector lead. "We are excited to continue this dynamic partnership and help the agency build a more secure, modernized technology infrastructure designed to serve the needs of a 21st-century child welfare system."

One of the leading providers of cloud-based platform services to the U.S. federal government, ICF combines the best of advanced analytics, industry expertise and enterprise technologies to build agile solutions for clients. The company supports nearly every federal agency and a growing set of state and local clients with a wide variety of services, including strategic consulting, analytics, human capital management, cloud-based platform modernization, enterprise cybersecurity, disaster management, resilience planning and more. ICF was recently named to G2Xchange's NXT UP list of top Federal Emerging Technology and Consulting firms.

