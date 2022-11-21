HHS Awards ICF Over $45 Million in Digital Modernization Contracts

Supporting Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Data Migration and Digital Experience Efforts

RESTON, Va., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) two contracts to support CMS' digital modernization efforts to improve access to critical public health data. Both contracts were awarded in the third quarter of 2022 and will continue the work performed by SemanticBits, which was acquired by ICF earlier this year. The acquisition of SemanticBits further positions ICF as a leading provider of scalable digital modernization services using open-source frameworks.

The first contract is a $25 million recompete task order to develop, operate and maintain data.cms.gov, the agency's health data sharing website, to ensure critical information can be easily discovered, accessed and used by healthcare professionals and the public. It has a term of 54 months, including a six-month base and four 12-month options.

The second contract is a $20 million expansion to modernize CMS' Internet Quality Improvement and Evaluation System (iQIES) which is used by healthcare providers and over 60 federal and state agencies to manage billions of records annually. ICF will also continue to build systems to meet Medicare survey requirements and implement new functionality to comply with federal reporting requirements. The term of the expansion is 12 months.

"As the single largest payer for healthcare in the U.S., CMS generates and collects enormous amounts of data," said Mark Lee, ICF's executive vice president for public sector. "We bring a full suite of scalable digital modernization services to help CMS rapidly improve data quality and accessibility by healthcare professionals and the public, empowering the agency to better meet its overall mission of enhancing patient care and reducing costs. Our agile, human-centered approach helps drive innovation and promotes more personalized healthcare in a wide range of programs across the agency."

ICF is a leading provider of low-code, open-source and cloud native solutions to federal agencies, with over 1,300 technologists and over 700 systems built and maintained for digital modernization projects. ICF combines public-sector domain expertise with an ecosystem of platform partners and digital practices to rapidly deliver complex, scalable solutions that achieve clients' mission outcomes and a step change in productivity.

