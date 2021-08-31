HHS Technology Group Partners with Trinisys to Modernize States' Medicaid Management Information Systems

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HHS Technology Group, LLC™ (HTG) announced today that it has established a partnership with Trinisys, a market leader in enterprise data integration, legacy data archivals and interoperability solutions, to enable states to modernize their Medicaid Management Information Systems (MMIS).

Under the terms of the partnership, HTG and Trinisys will combine their industry-leading technology and solutions to help state Medicaid agencies streamline workflows and simplify processes associated with provider management, manged care organization (MCO) compliance, third-party liability and program integrity.

HTG and Trinisys' solutions are among a select few that have each earned certification through NASPO ValuePoint, the cooperative contracting arm of the National Association of State Procurement Officials. NASPO is a nonprofit organization formed in 1947, comprised of the chief procurement officials of all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and U.S. territories, to promote public procurement throughout the country.

By working with a cooperative purchasing organization, states can leverage their spending through a single solicitation with the best value and superior contract terms. NASPO ValuePoint and its contractors focus on price, quality, reliability, warranties, and service, while protecting states' interests with favorable terms and conditions.

HTG maintains a proven performance history of leveraging agile methodologies to deliver modular solutions that enable states to streamline wide-ranging provider management processes, such as enrollment, screening and monitoring.

Trinisys has over 16 years of experience in transforming and developing enterprise data integration and automation platforms, making it uniquely positioned to help government entities leverage MCO compliance platforms, legacy data archivals and digital health automation to improve departmental efficiencies by eliminating manual, outdated tasks.

"HTG is always looking for new value-added solutions to support our state customers in their transition to MMIS modularity," said Brett Furst, President, HTG. "Our partnership with Trinisys will not only enhance our entire portfolio of solutions and capabilities, but will also be the basis for exciting, new offerings we will be extending to the market. "

"We are enthusiastic about our partnership and the opportunity to accelerate Medicaid transformation in an affordable and measurable way," said Antoine Agassi, CEO, Trinisys. "Our partnership represents an excellent way to provide a set of proven, quickly deployable and affordable solutions."

About HHS Technology Group, LLC

HHS Technology Group is a software and solutions company serving the needs of commercial enterprises and government agencies. HHS Tech Group delivers modular software solutions, custom development, and integration services for modernization and operation of systems supporting a wide spectrum of business and government needs. For more information about HHS Technology Group, visit www.hhstechgroup.com.

About Trinisys

Founded in 2004 and privately owned, Trinisys is a Nashville-based technology company that serves hundreds of clients in over 26 states. A 2019 NTC Technology Company of the Year, Trinisys is a leading provider of enterprise data migration, integration, normalization, and workflow automation whose software solutions have proven to materially improve its clients' operations. Convergence, its flagship workflow automation and data integration platform, is used in healthcare, insurance, financial services, and State Medicaid programs to connect disparate systems and people to improve operations and drive efficiency. Convergence excels at removing repetitive tasks, streamlining multi-system workflows, and providing transparency to the process. Because of the unique needs of healthcare provider organizations, the ClearView product suite was created to address the growing need for a reliable, vendor-neutral platform to archive and migrate clinical, operational, and financial data. ClearView solutions are based upon the foundation of the robust Convergence platform for data conversions and data archival for the enterprise hospital and health system market. For more information about Trinisys and its solutions, please visit https://www.trinisys.com/.

