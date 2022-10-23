Hi Five World! Global campaign launched to celebrate Trip.com's 5th anniversary

Trip.com has launched a range of highly competitive local campaigns across key markets

Trip.com has had average annual app order growth of 127%; from 2020-2022 average monthly hotel orders increased by 21 % YoY and average monthly flight orders grew by 154% YoY

Trip.com has had average annual app install growth of 101% and was listed in the top ten most downloaded OTA apps in H1 2022

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, the global travel platform, is marking its fifth anniversary as it continues its ambitious expansion plans driven by its mission to be the trusted trip companion for travellers worldwide. Since it was acquired in 2017, Trip.com has become the mainstay global travel brand of Trip.com Group and accelerated a step change in the companies' culture, product offering and strategy.

To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Trip.com is running its global "Hi Five World!" campaign and corresponding local market campaigns to coincide with the mega 11 11 and Black Friday sales days, offering consumers around the world highly competitive local deals and discounts.

For the past five years, Trip.com has set itself apart by delivering an all-in-one suite of high-quality travel products through its mobile-first channels to users around the world, along with industry-leading customer service.

Jane Sun, Trip.com Group CEO, said: "Trip.com has grown incredibly over the last five years. Our technology-driven approach and the innovative spirit of the team has seen the brand soar during a turbulent time for the industry.

"Our belief in our offering and constant drive to innovate has helped reshape the travel sector, especially during the pandemic, when we committed to even further investment in key products and services to expand our reach to new market sectors around the world.

"Now as we embark upon our next five year journey, we are eager to consolidate our expansion by continuing the development of what our users want, that means growing product, improving mobile experience and enhanced customer service."

Across its 48 sites, Trip.com has facilitated millions of orders and from 2017 to present has seen average annual app order growth of 127% and average annual app install growth of 101% - including over 2020 and 2021 during the height of the pandemic – showing the strength of its recovery as global travel continues to revive.

Trip.com has seen a roaring recovery following the peak of the pandemic. As of Q2 2022, air ticket bookings were up 680% year-on-year and hotel room nights saw an increase of 151% compared to Q2 2019. Whilst in H1 2022 car rental transactions on the platform grew over 700% compared to the same period in 2021 and train orders saw 535% growth this year compared to 2021.

Trip.com's highly successful app-first strategy has steadily driven installs, growing to more than 6.2 million downloads. In July 2022, Trip.com was named the 10th most downloaded online travel agent app globally in the first half of this year, by leading app analysis firm Apptopia.

Trip.com's innovation and technological prowess in the mobile and marketing spheres has driven partnerships that have spurred on the recovery of travel and the flow of travellers worldwide. From global agreements with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Rosewood Hotels and the Shangri-La Group to developing technical NDC solutions with Iberia, expanding its' attraction and tickets offering through cooperation with Tiqets and Redeam, collaborating on COVID-specific insurance products with AXA Partners and offering digital payment options with Hopper Prize Freeze and Klarna, Trip.com continues to blaze the trail in innovating travel with industry-leading partners.

Beyond its global partner network, Trip.com has empowered destinations from Singapore and Macao to Australia, Mongolia and Abu Dhabi, driving traffic and sales to promote the wonders of destinations. Its global reach and audience have positioned Trip.com as a leading platform to promote national, regional and local destinations to eager travellers.

Inspiring travel has been central to Trip.com's marketing success, with insightful and useful travel content a key pillar in stimulating demand. For example, since its launch in September 2021, the platform's festival content series sharing the wonders of local festivities from around the world has had more than 700,000 unique visitors. In the context of the global pandemic, Trip.com also strives to keep travellers up to date on quarantine and entry-exit policy information as cross-border travel becomes possible around the world.

To celebrate its 5th anniversary Trip.com is launching a raft of global offers, including: one-for-one ticket deals in Hong Kong, up to 50% off deals in Japan, daily hotel and flight offers in Thailand, a lucky villa lottery draw in Vietnam, crazy hour flash sales in Singapore, flight giveaways in Australia and New Zealand, and the chance for European users to get huge discount on a Barcelona getaway. Visit the Trip.com app or your local Trip.com site for more details.

Notes to Editors

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 29 local currencies on 48 sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit www.trip.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1927001/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1927002/image_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802535/trip_com_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Trip.com