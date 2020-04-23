Hi Marley and Plymouth Rock Assurance Expand Relationship after Successful Intelligent Text Messaging Pilot

BOSTON, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-based Plymouth Rock Assurance and Hi Marley today announced the expansion of a pilot program using intelligent text messaging to manage auto insurance claims. Plymouth Rock's insurance customers can now arrange nearly all aspects of the claims process through text messaging rather than traditional phone calls and scheduled appointments. Plymouth Rock enlisted Hi Marley to meet a growing customer preference to conduct business via text.

"Getting into a car accident can be traumatic and inconvenient," said Mary Boyd, President and CEO, Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation. "We can't prevent accidents but we can make the claims experience as fast, fair and fearless as possible. Hi Marley is helping by enabling our customers to communicate via text. This allows claims adjusters to be incredibly responsive and simplifies claims settlement."

Hi Marley's AI-enabled SMS texting platform facilitates communication between insureds and the insurance ecosystem and manages the process in a unified conversation that allows for asynchronous and real time communication with automatic translation into 25+ languages.

Plymouth Rock piloted Hi Marley's platform to handle more than 2,500 claims, increased its customer satisfaction ratings, reduced rental days and lowered costs. "Plymouth Rock is a valued partner and a forward-thinking insurance company," noted Mike Greene, Hi Marley CEO. "They appreciate innovative technology and its ability to make life better for employees and customers."

According to Boyd, "The Hi Marley platform is helping our business level-up to, and even exceed, customer expectations. Plymouth Rock will extend use of Hi Marley to help transform insurance from a low-interest, low-engagement necessity into a high-value reciprocal relationship between customer and company."

About Hi Marley, Inc.

Hi Marley is a software provider offering the first AI-enabled conversation platform specifically designed for the insurance industry. It enables insurance carriers to easily and quickly communicate with customers and others in the insurance ecosystem to deliver an optimal customer experience. The platform has flexible APIs and requires zero integration to get started. www.himarley.com.

About Plymouth Rock Assurance

Plymouth Rock Assurance was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock's innovative approach puts customers' convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock's independent agents. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Taken together, the companies write and manage more than $1.4 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Contact:

Amy Finn

Marketing, Hi Marley

[email protected]

Kerri Doherty

Public Relations Specialist, Plymouth Rock

[email protected]

SOURCE Hi Marley, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.himarley.com

