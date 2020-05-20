Hi Marley Announces Partnership with American Family Insurance to Proactively, Directly and Easily Communicate with their Policy Holders

BOSTON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Family Insurance and Hi Marley are partnering to use intelligent text messaging to manage and resolve auto insurance claims. Using Hi Marley, insurance customers can efficiently arrange nearly all aspects of the claims process through convenient text messaging rather than traditional phone calls and scheduled appointments. AmFam, known for their dedication to inspiring, protecting and restoring their customers' dreams, enlisted Hi Marley to meet a growing customer preference to conduct business via text message and support their commitment to proactive communication with their policy holders.

About Hi Marley, Inc.

Hi Marley is a software provider offering the first AI-enabled conversation platform specifically designed for the insurance industry. Hi Marley enables insurance carriers to easily and quickly communicate with customers and other partners in the insurance ecosystem so they can deliver an optimal customer experience. The platform has flexible APIs and requires zero integration to get started. Learn more at www.himarley.com.

About American Family Insurance

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, American Family Insurance has been serving customers since 1927. We inspire, protect and restore dreams through our insurance products, exceptional service from our agency owners and employees, community investment and creative partnerships to address societal challenges. We act on our belief in diversity and inclusion by constantly evolving to meet customer needs and preferences. American Family Insurance group is the nation's 13th-largest property/casualty insurance group, ranking No. 306 on the Fortune 500 list. The group sells American Family-brand products, primarily through exclusive agency owners in 19 states. The American Family Insurance group also includes CONNECT, powered by American Family Insurance (formerly Ameriprise Auto & Home), The General, Homesite and Main Street America. Across these companies the group has more than 13,500 employees nationwide.

