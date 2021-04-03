Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Issues Allergy Alert on Various APS Isomorph 28 Products and iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Dietary Supplements Due to Possible Undeclared Milk, Eggs, Wheat and Soy

NORCROSS, Ga., April 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals. Inc. of Norcross, GA is recalling all lots of APS Nutrition Isomorph 28 flavors in a 2 lb jug because it contains undeclared milk, wheat & soy allergens. All lots of iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal Cookie in 4.85lb jugs and 10 lb bags is also being recalled because it contains undeclared eggs. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific type of allergen (milk, eggs, wheat & soy) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The products being recalled are:

PRODUCT SIZE UPC EXP APS Isomorph Banana Cream Pie 2lb and 5lb sizes 6 4924189846 7 (2 lb) 6 4924187829 2 (5 lb) 07/2021 03/2023 APS Isomorph Chocolate Fudge Pop 2lb size 8 1183602223 0 (2 lb) 05/2023 APS Isomorph Chocolate Milkshake 2lb and 5lb sizes 6 4924189876 4 (2 lb) 6 4924187830 8 (5 lb) 04/2023 04/2023 APS Isomorph Cinnamon Graham Cracker 2lb and 5lb sizes 6 4924189001 0 (2 lb) 6 4924187831 5 (5 lb) 06/2022 09/2021 APS Isomorph Cookies N Cream 1lb,2lb and 5lb sizes 8 1183602244 5 (1 lb) 6 4924189836 8 (2 lb) 6 4924187832 2 (5 lb) 10/2023 09/2021 APS Isomorph Neopolitan Ice Cream 2lb and 5lb sizes 8 1183602251 3 (2 lb) 8 1183602252 0 (5 lb) 05/2021 05/2021 APS Isomorph Orange Creamsicle 2lb and 5lb sizes 6 4924189856 6 (2 lb) 6 4924187833 9 (5 lb) 12/2022 12/2022 APS Isomorph Smores 2lb size 6 4924189002 7 (2 lb) 06/2023 APS Isomorph Strawberry Milkshake 2lb and 5lb sizes 6 4924189866 5 (2 lb) 6 4924187835 3 (5 lb) 11/2022 05/2021 APS Isomorph Vanilla Milkshake 2lb and 5lb sizes 6 4924189886 3 (2 lb) 6 4924187836 0 (5 lb) 09/2023 12/2021 APS Isomorph Vanilla Ice Cream 5lb size 6 4924187837 7 (5 lb) 11/2022 APS Isomorph Honey Granola 2lb and 5lb sizes 8 11836 02303 9 (2 lb) 8 11836 02302 2 (5 lb) 02/2023 10/2022 iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal Cookie 4.8 lb and 10lb sizes 8 1950001010 1 (4.8 lb) 8 1950001101 6 (10 lb) 01/2024 09/2021

APS Nutrition Isomorph 28 and iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal Cookie was distributed throughout the Unites States through direct sales, online stores, retails stores and 3rd party distribution.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing milk, eggs, wheat & soy allergens was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of these allergens. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by an oversight on the label design prior to printing.

Consumers who have purchased APS Nutrition Isomorph 28 and iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal Cookie are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals at 1-888-855-7919 Monday – Friday 9:00 am –7:00 pm EST.

SOURCE Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

