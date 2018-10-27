HIAS Statement on Pittsburgh Tragedy

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the tragedy in Pittsburgh today, HIAS, the global Jewish nonprofit that protects refugees, issued the following statement:

"There are no words to express how devastated we are by the events in Pittsburgh this morning. This loss is our loss, and our thoughts are with Tree of Life Congregation, our local partner Jewish Family and Community Services (JFCS) of Pittsburgh, the city of Pittsburgh and all those affected by this senseless act of violence. As we try to process this horrifying tragedy, we pray that the American Jewish community and the country can find healing."

As one of the nine national refugee resettlement agencies, HIAS partners with the United States government to resettle refugees as part of the U.S. refugee admissions program. Founded in 1881 as the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, HIAS stands for a world in which refugees find welcome, safety, and freedom. Guided by Jewish values and history, HIAS rescues people whose lives are in danger for being who they are.

HIAS is the global Jewish nonprofit that protects refugees—including women and children, and ethnic, religious and sexual minorities—whose lives are in danger for being who they are. Guided by our values and history, HIAS helps refugees rebuild their lives in safety and advocates to ensure that all displaced people are treated with dignity.

