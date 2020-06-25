Hibbett Sports Now Open In Winston-Salem Parkway Plaza

"My team and I are excited to open our doors and provide the Winston-Salem community with a great shopping experience," said Store Manager, Sihem Smith. "We are passionate about fashion and sneakers and we love helping customers find exactly what they are looking for."

The new 5,600 square foot boutique-style store features an open-concept and easy navigation of newly released, exclusive and hard-to-find footwear, athletic apparel and equipment from brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, Under Armour and more. Hibbett Sports offers several shopping options from a world class app including Buy Online Pick Up in Store, Reserve Online Pick Up in Store and Curbside Pick Up, making it easy for consumers to find what they want, and to get their items in the most convenient way possible.

This is the 56th Hibbett Sports location in North Carolina and the company is always looking for new talent to join the team. To check available positions, download an application and learn more visit: https://www.hibbett.com/corporate/careers-hibbett-citygear.html or texting 'Hibbettjobs' to 97211.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with more than 1,100 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores located in 35 states nationwide. Celebrating its 75th year, Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, and Under Armour. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com. Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear

