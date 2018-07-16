Hibbett Sports Stores Take Red Cross Donations During Hurricane Michael Aftermath

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB), a Birmingham based premium athleisure retailer, today announced support of the American Red Cross in Hurricane Michael relief efforts, by accepting donations at more than 484 Hibbett Sports stores throughout the southeast. Hibbett Sports stores will accept donations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee through November 14, 2018.

"The devastation and loss of life from Hurricane Michael is unprecedented and we want to do our part by partnering with the American Red Cross to support the communities impacted by this catastrophe," said Jeff Rosenthal, President and CEO, Hibbett.

"The Red Cross is providing shelter, food, health services and emotional support during this challenging situation, to those affected," said Damon Summers, American Red Cross, Deputy Director of Operations, Alabama. "We are working around the clock with our partners to get help to where it's needed most and we're reaching more neighborhoods every day."

No purchase is necessary to make a donation and donations are tax deductible. To find the nearest Hibbett store location, please visit www.Hibbett.com. Hibbett Sports stores throughout the US carry newly released, exclusive and hard-to-find footwear, athletic apparel and equipment.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with more than 1,000 stores, primarily located in small and mid-sized communities across the country. Founded in 1945, Hibbett stores have a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Adidas, Jordan and Under Armour. Today Hibbett is one of the largest companies headquartered in Alabama with 9,200 employees nationwide. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.Hibbett.com. Follow us @HibbettSports

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross

Hibbett Media Contact:

Wendy Yellin, phone: 925-519-3363

SOURCE Hibbett Sports

