Hiber Introduces Online Creators Platform 'Creative Fund'

Today, the Dutch start-up, Hiber, launched a new online platform for creators; 'Creative Fund'. The Creative Fund is a foundation where Hiber offers free connectivity, in order to challenge people to show what the Internet of Things can do to improve the world.

For the past two years, Hiber has worked on their Low Power Global Area Network (LPGAN); the first truly global connectivity network for the Internet of Things. With the LPGAN network, called Hiberband, it is possible to send data from desert to ocean, pole to pole, anywhere in the world. This network is unique allowing the creation of new possibilities. It's cheap, and consumes little power. No charging, no solar panels. Deploy and forget, start collecting your data the same day.

With the coming launches of their first small satellites in sight, Hiber is also launching its own Creative Fund. The Creative Fund is an online creator platform on which makers, regardless of age, background, or location, get the chance to make their idea a reality with Hiber's network Hiberband. The story behind the Creative Fund is to challenge people to think out of this world and give them a stage to show what the Internet of Things can do for the world. Laurens Groenendijk, CMO at Hiber says, "We want to push creativity with the Internet of Things. All in home applications are fun, but they are not going to change the world. Having a data connection available all over the world allows us to be more efficient with our resources and spread the opportunity to make use of data equally over the world. Not just for the rich and urban 1%". The IoT opens up limitless possibilities for everyone. But what if you have a great idea but no satellite network or support to make it a reality?

The Creative fund will be starting on the 1st of October, people can start uploading their project to 144bytes.com . Every 3 months the idea with the most votes wins a developer kit for Hiberband, 3 years of free satellite connectivity and support from Hiber.

Hiber

Hiber is an Amsterdam based start-up that was founded in 2016. The only two years old company will launch its own satellite network later this year. The Low Power Global Area Network (LPGAN), named Hiberband, is the world's first satellite network that really delivers worldwide connectivity which is affordable and low-power. Hiberband will consist of cube satellites, the size of a shoebox. The first satellite will be launched from India in October and the second will be launched from America with Space X in November.

