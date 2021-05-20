HiBid Auctions Feature Everything from Repo Vehicles to Fine Jewelry, with Over $40 Million Sold Last Week

OCALA, Fla., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HiBid.com auction platform facilitated the sale of more than 520,000 lots last week, generating $40.8 million (gross auction proceeds) from a total of 1,361 online-only and webcast auctions. Each day, on average, 969,800 bidders placed 1.59 million bids. HiBid.com expects to see a continuation of last week's rapid bidding with featured items currently including fine jewelry and watches, a selection of repossessed vehicles, and much more.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid.com is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

May 10th-16th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $40,803,311

Gross Merchandise Volume: $64,604,375

Lots Sold: 527,424

Online-Only Auctions: 1,261

Webcast Auctions: 101

Average Bidders Per Day: 969,800

Average Bids Per Day: 1.59 million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Fine Watches & Rare Jewelry

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: May 17th-23rd

Seller: Aiken Vintage

View Auction Items

Repossessed Vehicles

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: April 26th-May 26th

Seller: McKenzie's Associated Auctioneers

View Auction Items

1983 Jeep CJ8 Scrambler Fire Company Brush Vehicle

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: May 13th-June 6th

Seller: Ken Geyer Real Estate Auctioneers, Inc.

View Auction Items

About HiBid and Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

