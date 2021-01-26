HiBid.com Auction Sales Top $26 Million for the Week; Rare Vehicles, Furniture, Artwork, and More Now Up for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of more than $26.2 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets last week, with 958 auctions held on the site from January 18th through the 24th. On average, bidders placed 1.51 million bids per day, resulting in the sale of over 366,000 lots for auctioneers. HiBid works seamlessly with Auction Flex, a comprehensive auction management platform, and supports webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and absentee bidding.

January 18th-24th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $26,289,134

Gross merchandise volume: $37,046,068

Lots sold: 366,116

Online-only auctions: 903

Webcast auctions: 55

Average bidders per day: 914,000

Average bids per day: 1.51 million

Current Auctions

Below are just a few examples of the many auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. In these and other auctions on HiBid.com, bidders have the opportunity to bid on artwork, rare antique vehicles, furniture, RVs, and much more. Noteworthy items include a Ford Model B Roadster, a Nimbus motorcycle, antique sterling flatware and tea set, and a 2014 Porsche Panamera.

Rare Vehicles Auction

Seller: Campen Auktioner A/S

Dates: January 14th-March 7th

Lots: 19

View Auction Items

Car & Quality Furnishings Auction

Seller: Herron Auction & Realty

Dates: January 18th-28th

Lots: 27

View Auction Items

Timed Internet Auction

Seller: Lilly's Auction & Gallery

Dates: February 21st

Lots: 4

View Auction Items

April Bankruptcy Auction

Seller: Prime Time Auctions

Dates: April 10th

Lots: 4

View Auction Items

About HiBid & Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

