HiBid.com Auctions Now Featuring Jewelry, Government Surplus, Rare Coins, and More Following a $47 Million Week of Sales
Aug 31, 2021, 17:01 ET
OCALA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Early holiday shoppers will find plenty of exquisite items and collectibles currently open for bidding on HiBid.com, including designer jewelry, coins more than 100 years old, and a vast selection of assets from government surplus and police seizures.
The HiBid.com auction platform closed a $47 million (gross auction proceeds) week on August 29th with over half a million lots sold in a combined total of 1,436 online-only and webcast auctions. Throughout the week, a daily average of 891,400 bidders placed bids through the site.
HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.
August 23rd-29th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $47,016,881
Gross Merchandise Volume: $76,315,268
Lots Sold: 554,653
Online-Only Auctions: 1,330
Webcast Auctions: 106
Average Bidders Per Day: 891,400
Average Bids Per Day: 1.46 million
Current Auctions
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.
Unclaimed Property, Police Seizures, and Government Surplus Auction
Auction Type: Online-Only
Dates: August 23rd-September 12th
Seller: Washington Surplus
View Auction Items
Bank Demolition Rare Coin Estate Sale
Auction Type: Live Webcast
Dates: July 9th-September 3rd
Seller: Gold Standard Auctions
View Auction Items
Unreserved Jewelry Auction
Auction Type: Online-Only
Dates: August 26th-September 6th
Seller: Affordable Creations
View Auction Items
About HiBid and Auction Flex
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.
