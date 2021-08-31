HiBid.com Auctions Now Featuring Jewelry, Government Surplus, Rare Coins, and More Following a $47 Million Week of Sales

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Early holiday shoppers will find plenty of exquisite items and collectibles currently open for bidding on HiBid.com, including designer jewelry, coins more than 100 years old, and a vast selection of assets from government surplus and police seizures.

The HiBid.com auction platform closed a $47 million (gross auction proceeds) week on August 29th with over half a million lots sold in a combined total of 1,436 online-only and webcast auctions. Throughout the week, a daily average of 891,400 bidders placed bids through the site.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

August 23rd-29th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $47,016,881

Gross Merchandise Volume: $76,315,268

Lots Sold: 554,653

Online-Only Auctions: 1,330

Webcast Auctions: 106

Average Bidders Per Day: 891,400

Average Bids Per Day: 1.46 million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Unclaimed Property, Police Seizures, and Government Surplus Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: August 23rd-September 12th

Seller: Washington Surplus

View Auction Items

Bank Demolition Rare Coin Estate Sale

Auction Type: Live Webcast

Dates: July 9th-September 3rd

Seller: Gold Standard Auctions

View Auction Items

Unreserved Jewelry Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: August 26th-September 6th

Seller: Affordable Creations

View Auction Items

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

Contact Us

352-414-1947

[email protected]

SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex

Related Links

https://www.hibid.com

