HiBid.com Auctions Topped $35 Million Last Week; Sports Cars, Gold Bullion, Farm Equipment, & More Up For Sale

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com auctions brought in more than $35 million (gross auction proceeds) for equipment, vehicles, and other goods in last week's online-only and webcast auctions. Seasonal items such as agricultural harvest machinery have been joining year-round auction staples such as trucks, cars, coins, and jewelry on the auction block.

From July 27th through August 2nd, bidders placed an average of approximately 1.16 million bids per day across 976 auctions. Roughly 710,000 bidders per day took part in HiBid auctions for the week, bidding on more than 323,000 lots.

July 27th-August 2nd HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $35,181,661 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $48,194,771 (USD)

Lots sold: 323,438

Online-only auctions: 898

Webcast auctions: 78

Average bidders per day: 710,000

Average bids per day: 1.16 million

Current Auctions

The following are examples of Featured Auctions and Hot Auctions currently listed on HiBid.com, where individuals have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including gold and silver coins, fine jewelry, Damascus steel knives, vintage tractors, storage containers, a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, a 2014 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Old West art by artist Bev Doolittle, and much more.

Jewelry, Navajo, Coins, Bullion, Art, & Knives Auction

Seller: Aiken Vintage

Dates: July 27th-August 4th, 2020

Lots: 116

View Auction Items

U.S. Marshals Nationwide Vehicle Auction

Seller: Apple Towing Co.

Date: July 27th-August 10th, 2020

Lots: 43+

View Auction Items

Coin & Currency Auction

Seller: Cody Redman Auctioneer Service

Date: July 31st-August 9th, 2020

Lots: 133

View Auction Items

Summer Online Farm Equipment & Vehicle Auction

Seller: Schneider Auctioneers, LLC

Date: July 17th-August 5th, 2020

Lots: 489

View Auction Items

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

Contact Auction Flex

352-414-1947

[email protected]

SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex

Related Links

https://hibid.com

