HiBid.com Breaks Multiple Records, Reports Over $20M in Weeklong Sales; Rare Coins, Bullion, Fine Jewelry & More Up for Sale Now

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com surpassed previous auction totals last week, with 2,573 biddable auctions and approximately 694,000 lots for sale on Saturday alone. HiBid also reports a record number of bids and bidders across the HiBid.com platform in Labor Day auctions. HiBid works seamlessly with Auction Flex, a comprehensive auction management platform, and supports webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and absentee bidding.

From August 31st through September 6th, an average of roughly 739,000 bidders per day placed bids on more than 264,000 lots across 733 auctions. In total, last week's online-only and webcast auctions brought in over $20 million (gross auction proceeds) in the sale of antiques, vehicles, collectibles, jewelry, and other assets.

August 31st-September 6th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $20,139,440 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $30,272,421 (USD)

Lots sold: 264,173

Online-only auctions: 675

Webcast auctions: 58

Average bidders per day: 739,000

Average bids per day: 1.2 million

Current Auctions

The following list includes examples of Featured Auctions currently running on HiBid.com. Individuals participating in these auctions have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including fine jewelry, bullion, rare coins, and much more.

Texas Developer's Rare Coin Estate Sale

Seller: Gold Standard Auctions

Dates: July 27th-September 12th

Lots: 524

View Auction Items

Distressed Fine Jewelry at Manufacturing Prices

Seller: Affordable Creations

Dates: September 4th-14th

Lots: 1,455

View Auction Items

Weekly Coin & Bullion Auction Plus Jewelry & More!

Seller: Aiken Vintage

Dates: September 3rd-9th

Lots: 205

View Auction Items

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid & Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com, Equipmentfacts, and numerous industry-focused brands.

Contact Us

352-414-1947

[email protected]

SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex