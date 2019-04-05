HiBid.com Hosting April 15th Estate Auction Featuring High-Value Asian Art, Collectibles & More

OCALA, Fla., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com is hosting a webcast estate auction this month featuring 366 unique items, including high-value Asian artwork, paintings, sculptures, statues, antiques, and miscellaneous collectibles such as bowls, vases, and figurines. Ontario-based A.H. Wilkens Auctions & Appraisals will hold the live webcast auction on April 15th at 7 p.m. (EDT), and accept online bids from bidders registered through HiBid.com as well as live, in-person bids. Bidders can browse the online catalog for this auction to view all of the lots for sale.

Auction Highlights

Three Chinese Painted Fans featuring landscapes, flowers, birds, and calligraphy

Two Framed Chinese Pith Painting Triptychs with Chinese New Year theme from the 19th century

Tibetan Copper Monk's Hat Ewer (jug) from the 19th century

Two Chinese Silvered & Enamelled Birds including statue depicting cranes and another depicting a cockatoo with jadeite and pearl flowers

Persian Silver Kashkul Beggar's Bowl featuring birds, deer, trees, flowers, and vines

Indo-Persian Khanjar Knife with Horn Handles and leather-covered wooden guard

Thai Silver Ceremonial Bowl

Chinese Blue & White Porcelain Planter featuring dragons, pearls, white cranes, and plants

Japanese Bronze Okimono Figure of a Painter holding sterling silver brush

Group of Six Yixing Clay Teapots with various designs and calligraphy engravings

Bidders interested in attending the auction in person are invited to a public preview from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT on Sunday, April 14th, and from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. EDT on Monday, April 15th, at the auctioneer's main gallery on 1 William Morgan Drive in Toronto.

