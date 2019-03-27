HiBid.com Hosting Auction for Exotic Sports Cars Seized by U.S. Marshals

OCALA, Fla., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com is hosting an online auction for 21 exotic Japanese sports cars, drift cars, race cars, and sport coupes seized by Federal Marshals. Bidding is open to the public and already underway for the stable of modified and rare imports being sold on reserve by Apple Auctioneering Company in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The sale will conclude April 1st, 2019. Buyers interested in submitting bids through the online auction platform can view all available auction assets on Apple Auctioneering Co.'s HiBid auction page.

Auction Highlights

1999 Nissan R34 Skyline GT-R twin turbo

1993 Toyota Supra Pro-Street/Strip with 1,300 horsepower (969 kilowatts) and a drag-racing parachute

1997 Lexus SC300 with a GTE MK4 Supra drivetrain

2009 Nissan GT-R Premium with 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and all-wheel drive

1996 Honda Integra Type R with right-hand drive

1991 Acura NSX

1996 Toyota Supra

1998 Subaru Impreza WRX STi Type R

1972 Datsun 240Z Pro-Street with a Chevrolet V8

1996 Mazda RX-7 Twin Turbo

1998 Toyota Celica GT-Four

"Drug dealers don't get to keep the luxury items they purchased with illicit drug proceeds," U.S. attorney Trent Shores told the Tulsa World. "I hope these cars can be auctioned and the money can aid state and local law enforcement."

Some of the cars are not currently legal to drive on public U.S. roads. Several are JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) models that have not been approved to be imported or registered in the U.S., including a 1990 Nissan Cefiro Turbo, a 1997 Toyota Soarer GT-T, a "Tommi Makinen" Mitsubishi, and others. Buyers are advised to check regulations closely.

Bidders are invited to preview the cars Friday, March 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST at Race Communications, 805 Jet Drive, in Midwest City, Oklahoma.

