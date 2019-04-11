HiBid.com Hosting May 18th Auction Featuring Hundreds of Antiques & Fine Art Pieces

OCALA, Fla., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com is hosting a live webcast auction in May featuring more than 300 antiques and fine art pieces, including Victorian furniture, paintings, clocks, porcelain works, gold and diamond jewelry, fine silver, bronze and marble statues, sculptures, and vases from Tiffany Studios, Duffner & Kimberly, J.A. Whaley & Co., and others. Pittsfield, Mass.,-based Fontaine's Auction Gallery will hold the auction on May 18th at 11 a.m. (EDT), and accept online bids through HiBid.com as well as live, in-person bids. Bidders can browse the online catalog for this auction to view all of the lots for sale.

Auction Highlights

Tiffany Studios Doré Bronze 10-Light Lily Lamp with gold iridescent art glass lily shades

Duffner & Kimberly 22-Inch Water Lily Table Lamp featuring green glass flowers and leaves

Tiffany & Co. Carved Oak 9-Tube Grandfather Clock with intricate woodcarving and brass accents

18th Century Portuguese Carved Rosewood Bureau with carved rocaille motifs and drawers

White Carrara Marble Sculpture depicting a sea nymph by Fortunato Galli , from the 19th century

, from the 19th century Quezal Pulled Feather Art Glass Vase with a design of white and green feathers

6-Piece Mexican Silver Tea Set featuring a tray, teapot with stand and burner, covered creamer, covered sugar, and waste receptacle

93-Piece Sterling Flatware Set with sterling silver knives, forks, and spreaders

French Empire Style Marble Top Center Table featuring doré bronze figures and urn

Rolex 18K Yacht-Master Men's Watch in yellow gold with Oyster case and bracelet

Bidders planning to participate in this auction are invited to previews on Friday, May 17th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EDT) and on Saturday, May 18th, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (EDT), at the company's location at 1485 West Housatonic Street in Pittsfield, Mass.

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

Contact Auction Flex

(352) 414-1947

sales@auctionflex.com

SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex