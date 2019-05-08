HiBid.com Hosting Online Auction Featuring Rare, Antique & Vintage Toys

OCALA, Fla., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com is hosting an online auction featuring more than 1,200 rare toys, including antique and vintage pieces. Bidding is currently open, with bids being accepted prior to the auction via HiBid's Internet Absentee Bidding feature. This Annual Spring auction will be held on May 23rd and 24th by Bertoia Auctions at 2141 DeMarco Drive in Vineland, New Jersey.

"This is a two-day sale of high-quality antique toys, banks, door stops, pressed steel, European tin wind-up toys, biscuit tins, advertising, slot machines, dolls, and teddy bears, so there's a little something for everyone," according to Bertoia Auctions. "One highlight is a fabulous American tin Columbia paddle wheeler boat that is in the most incredible condition we've seen. It's a wonderful piece that is going to draw a lot of attention."

Other items for sale in this auction include Marklin trains, Lehmann tin toys, early American clockwork toys, Steiff stuffed bears, and several items featuring comic book and cartoon characters, some of which are in their original boxes. Bidders can browse the online catalog for this auction to view all of the lots for sale.

Auction Highlights

Althof Bergmann Columbia Ferry Boat , hand painted and stenciled

, hand painted and stenciled Marklin Battleship Bouvines clockwork toy boat

clockwork toy boat Bowling Alley Mechanical Bank from Kyser & Rex

from Kyser & Rex Complete Buddy L Outdoor RR Train Set featuring five-section reproduction trestle bridge

featuring five-section reproduction trestle bridge American National Pedal Car

Martin The Perfect Fisherman with action features

with action features Large Bay Window Still Bank

20" Steiff Cinnamon Bear stuffed animal

stuffed animal Lehmann Doll In Swing with rocking motion

with rocking motion Boxed Linemar Superman Fighting Tank

Boxed Ramblin Mickey Mouse Waddler

