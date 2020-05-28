HiBid.com Offers One-Stop Portal For Boat & Yacht Auctions

OCALA, Fla., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com, which hosted more than 31,000 auctions in 2019 alone with over 9 million lots and $1.09+ billion in gross auction proceeds, is the leading online auction platform for jewelry, collectibles, exotic cards, real estate, and a range of other valuable assets. To maximize exposure for especially popular auction categories, HiBid offers numerous specialized portals. Boats.HiBid.com is one such portal, offering a centralized source for auctions featuring boats, yachts, and related equipment.

Boats.HiBid.com consolidates lots from hundreds of auctioneers, providing boating and yachting enthusiasts with a single destination for finding auctions that match their particular interests. The website includes detailed lot information and photographs for boats large and small, including yachts, sailboats, pontoon boats, fishing boats, and houseboats, as well as boating equipment and parts. Bidders can browse or search for upcoming auctions by location, or view auctions by type: biddable, live webcast, online-only, internet absentee, or listing-only auctions.

To locate a boat auction near you, visit Boats.HiBid.com and click the auction map. Selecting an auction site marker provides you with general information about the auction and a link to view all of the available lots for sale. When you're ready to bid, select an auction and click Register To Bid to get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

Contact Auction Flex

352-414-1947

[email protected]

SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex

Related Links

https://www.auctionflex.com

